Grenada announces $13.80 price drop on 100 lbs. LPG Cylinders

The Ministry of Finance of Grenada highlighted their commitment to monitoring petroleum product prices following the recent change in the cost of goods.

In a bid to ease the financial burden off the residents of Grenada, the Ministry of Finance of Grenada has announced a significant reduction of $13.80 in the price of 100 lbs. cylinder. This decrease in the prices of LPG Cylinders will offer a huge relief to the citizens of the island who are facing challenging economic conditions.

As per the details, a 100 lbs. cylinder which was of around $233.90 in Grenada has now fallen to $220.10. Similarly, the price of 100 lbs. cylinder has also decreased in Carriacou and Petite Martinique, marking a huge reduction of $13.80, decreasing from $256.90 to $243.10.

The price of bulk cooking gas cylinders has also fallen from $2.40 to $2.30 in both Grenada and Carriacou and Petite Martinique, marking a fall of $0.10. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance of Grenada has not announced any change in the prices of LPG Cooking Gas 20 lbs. cylinder, standing at $40.00 in both Grenada and Carriacou and Petite Martinique for several months.

Along with that, the other petroleum products, including Gasoline, Diesel and Kerosene has also marked a substantial decrease in their prices. The initial price of these products was $14.72, $14.84 and $10.87 which has now fallen to $14.55, $14.29 and $10.57 respectively.

Statement of Ministry of Finance of Grenada on change in prices

The Ministry of Finance of Grenada shed light on the change in the prices of goods, stating that they are committed to continuing to monitor petroleum products prices. They added that they will surely intervene as necessary if the prices of the goods exceed $17.00.

Along with that, the Petroleum Product Prices of Gasoline, Diesel and Kerosene within the Tri-Island State of Grenada are fully coordinated in line with statements which were made by Ministry in their Budget Speech of 2023.

Mentioning about the new retail prices, the authorities noted that they computed based on the average of the actual cost, freight, and insurance rates for Gasoline, Diesel and Kerosene. However, the mean Caribbean postings for cost were used over the period from 16th December to 10th January, 2025.