St Kitts and Nevis strengthens fishing industry with investment in subsurface fish aggregating devices

St Kitts and Nevis: The government of St Kitts and Nevis is putting forward measures to strengthen the fishing industry by increasing the use of Fish Aggregating Devices (FADs). During a workshop in Dieppe Bay on Saturday, September 6, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources Samal Duggins shared this announcement.

FADs (fish aggregation devices) are structures which bring the fish to the area which makes it easier for fishers to catch them. In the past, surface FADs were mostly used, but many were damaged or lost by passing vessels. The government has now invested in the use of subsurface FADs, which are more durable and productive.

Minister Samal Duggins said that 12 FADs are already in place, while their goal is 20 by this year’s end. He further explained that the devices will increase the fish supply, and help fishermen earn more.

He called the fisher folks from across the Federation, including Sandy Point, Godwin Ghaut, Dieppe Bay and also other areas to work together. He said that sharing information on FAD locations will benefit every fisherman. “When we work together, every fisherman will be able to catch more and earn more,” the Minister noted.

The Minister also highlighted the significant growth of the fishing industry. He stated that revenues which were at EC$8 million a few years ago, went up to EC$15 million in 2023 and then to EC$19 million in 2024. Minister Duggins also thanked the fishers for their dedication. He said that the work done by the fishermen is important for the economy and national food security.

The workshop was attended by fishers from all across the island. Kevin Bennett, who was representing the National Fisherfolk Organisation and the Capisterre Fishermen Marketing and Supplies Cooperative Society Limited, reported that the workshop was very productive.

He also expressed thanks to the Department of Marine Resources and its director Randel Thompson for their role in putting the event together. “We are really happy for the assistance that was provided this morning, and we would like to thank the Department of Marine Resources, in particular the Director, Mr. Randel Thompson, who was instrumental in developing this workshop,” said Randel.