Antigua and Barbuda launches new travel platform to modernize visitor experience

A modern arrival and departure system, www.ArriveAntigua.com has been officially launched by the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, aimed at reducing paperwork, ensuring a smooth and swift travel experience for all the visitors. This system has been designed in collaboration with the Antigua Department of Immigration and the Antigua and Barbuda Customs and Excise Division, marking a significant leap forward in the experiences of all the travellers,

With the introduction of the ArriveAntigua.com, the tourism authority aimed at improving and enhancing the overall visitor experience in Antigua and Barbuda. The launch of the new system marks a significant milestone, allowing travellers to spend less time in the terminal, enjoy a smoother experience from the moment they touch down V.C. Bird International Airport.

How does ArriveAntigua.com works?

The ArriveAntigua.com is a fully integrated and electronic system, whose sole purpose is to enhance convenience and efficiency for all the visitors. The primary objective behind the launch of ArriveAntigua.com is to reducing the time between gate and beach, providing travellers a sufficient time to enjoy the diverse offerings of Antigua and Barbuda.

ArriveAntigua.com is a simple and dynamic interface which does not require any additional downloads. It is a procedure which has been developed with a vision of eliminating paperwork and providing travellers with an easy way to complete the online form using their mobile or tablet devices.

Steps to be followed by travellers

The visitors will simply take a photo of their passport, allowing the system to automatically populate their personal details, simplifying the process. Following that, the travellers will have to fill in the questionnaire. The questionnaire will consist questions about the stay and customs declarations of the visitors.

As per reports, the travellers will have to complete the questionnaire within 72 hours of their flight, aimed at ensuring a smooth start to their stay.

Once the questionnaire is completed, the travellers will receive a QR code. It is necessary for travellers to save the code via screenshot, added to an iPhone Wallet, or accessed through email confirmation. The QR code will play a major role in expediting processing at Immigration and Customs, ensuring a swift entry and exit experience for all the travellers.