St Kitts and Nevis Government secures Frigate Bay lands for development and citizen ownership

The move aims to give citizens land ownership opportunities, attract investments and ensure sustainable development, while criticizing past governments for mismanaging $4.2 billion with little progress.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew addressed the nation during February 17th edition of The Roundtable. He discussed a number of key national and regional matters with the media and also shared details about the historic agreement that secured major lands and assets by the State in the Frigate Bay area.

PM Drew said that they have acquired 77.23 acres of very high value land in Frigate Bay. It also includes the golf course and the dome, the clubhouse, and the operation of the company which is now fully under the ownership of the government.

He explained that three holes of the golf course needed to complete the 18-hole layout were previously-private owned by a management arrangement with Marriott International. Under the new agreement, those last private sections are now secured by the State with full control of the entire property and surrounding lands.

The Prime Minister also revealed that around 48 acres (47.97) of the newly acquired land will be divided for residential and commercial use, with a major focus on helping youth and common citizens secure land ownership. “So this move is to get our people to be able to build in Frigate Bay,” he added.

In addition, 13.16 acre piece of land has been kept aside by the government of St Kitts and Nevis for overseeing Half Moon Bay for high-value development of luxury villas or a high-end hotel. This will attract more investments and increase long-term economic returns for the nation. PM Drew said that the entire acquisition was funded by the Citizenship Programme, using less than 800 shares/units.

He also compared the project to a past prison project which was only one-seventh acquired and used 5,500 shares/units.

“It could have built a hospital, it could have built a school, it could have put in all the water we need, and it could have put in the desalination plants we need. It could have put in the solar plant we need. That was enough to build out all of that for, and still houses,” stated PM Drew.

The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis called it one of the worst decisions of the former governments. He also criticized them for raising $4.2 billion, which were not used for any development projects.

“What have they delivered with $4.2 billion? No water, no energy, no school, no hospital, limited infrastructure, no new industries. What have they done with $4.2 billion? What have they done,” asked PM Drew.

He said that this is a new chapter for St Kitts and Nevis, as the lands will be used for the betterment of citizens, create new opportunities, and promote sustainable development.