Two Ambassador cruise ships dock in St Kitts

St Kitts and Nevis: MS Ambience made an unscheduled visit to Port Zante in Basseterre, St Kitts on Sunday, February 15, after its planned visit to Cuba was cancelled due to a recent UK travel advisory. It was accompanied by its sister ship, Renaissance, which is also operated by Ambassador Cruise Line.

MS Ambience had docked at Guadeloupe the previous day on Saturday, February 14, with 1340 passengers on board. It arrived early morning at Port Zante, giving the passengers an opportunity to visit the island. The next destination of the cruise is Grand Cayman.

The Ambassador Line’s ship, Renaissance, docked in St Kitts as per its itinerary schedule. It carried a total of 1108 passengers and had also made a stop in Guadeloupe on Saturday. The cruise ship later departed for Antigua as the next port of call.

MS Ambience was the first to arrive in St Kitts and both the ships remained at Port Zante till early afternoon. This was a special moment for both locals and tourists, as it is rare to see two sister ships docked at the same port at the same time.

The visitors participated in scheduled tours on the island, exploring the natural beauty and historic landmarks, including the UNESCO World Heritage Site at the Brimstone Hill Fortress and the famous St Kitts Scenic Railway. They also relaxed at its beaches and visited the capital city of St Kitts, Basseterre.

The cruise tourism sector is an important sector to St Kitts and Nevis. The visitors who arrive on the island also contribute to the island's economy and benefit local businesses, including restaurants, taxi services, tour guides, hotel owners, vendors, and craft stores.