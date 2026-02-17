Saint Lucia Cruise Port to welcome thousands of tourists from February 16-22, boosting local economy

17th of February 2026

Saint Lucia: The Saint Lucia Cruise Port will welcome several cruise ships from February 16 to 22, 2026. Thousands of tourists will arrive on the island on these cruise ships, who will explore the beauty, culture, and warm hospitality of Saint Lucia. This will also help boost tourism, economy, and local businesses.

Cruise tourism plays a large role in the island’s economy. Passengers can visit beaches and enjoy shopping at local stores, dining in restaurants, and exploring tourist attractions. Many tourists visit Soufrière, Rodney Bay, and Marigot, while some enjoy full island tours, waterfalls, and the famous Pitons. Local vendors and taxi drivers also record an increase in business due to cruise activity. 

Large ships such as MSC Virtuosa and Costa Pacifica will come with a few thousand passengers. As for the smaller ships such as Le Bougainville and Royal Clipper, they can accommodate a smaller number of passengers.

Cruise Schedule (February 16–22, 2026) 

Monday, February 16 

  • MSC Virtuosa

Capacity: 6,334 

Berth: P/S #1 

ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM 

  • Seven Seas Grandeur 

Capacity: 750 

Berth: 3 & 4 

ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM 

  • Costa Pacifica 

Capacity: 3,780 

Berth: P/S #1 

ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM 

  • Star Seeker 

Capacity: 224 

Berth: Anch (S) 

ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM 

Tuesday, February 17 

  • Le Bougainville 

Capacity: 184 

Berth: Anch (RB, S) 

ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM 

Wednesday, February 18 

  • Grand Princess 

Capacity: 3,100 

Berth: P/S #1 

ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM 

Thursday, February 19 

  • Celebrity Ascent 

Capacity: 3,260 

Berth: P/S #1 

ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM 

  • Norwegian Epic 

Capacity: 4,228 

Berth: 3 & 4 

ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM 

  • Norwegian Sky 

Capacity: 2,004 

Berth: P/S #1 

ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM 

Friday, February 20 

  • AIDAsol 

Capacity: 2,202 

Berth: 3 & 4 

ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM 

  • Royal Clipper 

Capacity: 227 

Berth: Anch (MS) 

ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM 

Saturday, February 21 

  • AIDAprima 

Capacity: 3,400 

Berth: P/S #1 

ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM 

  • Viking Sea 

Capacity: 930 

Berth: 3 & 4 

ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM 

  • MS Insignia 

Capacity: 824 

Berth: P/S #2 

ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM 

  • Silver Spirit 

Capacity: 540 

Berth: Anch (RB) 

ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM 

Sunday, February 22 

  • Royal Clipper

Capacity: 227 

Berth: Anch (RB) 

ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM

