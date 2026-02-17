Saint Lucia Cruise Port to welcome thousands of tourists from February 16-22, boosting local economy
Cruise tourism plays a significant role in the island’s economy, with passengers visiting popular sites like Soufriere, Rodney Bay, and the Pitons, while local vendors and taxi drivers also benefit from the influx of tourists.
17th of February 2026
Saint Lucia: The Saint Lucia Cruise Port will welcome several cruise ships from February 16 to 22, 2026. Thousands of tourists will arrive on the island on these cruise ships, who will explore the beauty, culture, and warm hospitality of Saint Lucia. This will also help boost tourism, economy, and local businesses.
Cruise tourism plays a large role in the island’s economy. Passengers can visit beaches and enjoy shopping at local stores, dining in restaurants, and exploring tourist attractions. Many tourists visit Soufrière, Rodney Bay, and Marigot, while some enjoy full island tours, waterfalls, and the famous Pitons. Local vendors and taxi drivers also record an increase in business due to cruise activity.
Large ships such as MSC Virtuosa and Costa Pacifica will come with a few thousand passengers. As for the smaller ships such as Le Bougainville and Royal Clipper, they can accommodate a smaller number of passengers.
Cruise Schedule (February 16–22, 2026)
Monday, February 16
- MSC Virtuosa
Capacity: 6,334
Berth: P/S #1
ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM
- Seven Seas Grandeur
Capacity: 750
Berth: 3 & 4
ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM
- Costa Pacifica
Capacity: 3,780
Berth: P/S #1
ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM
- Star Seeker
Capacity: 224
Berth: Anch (S)
ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM
Tuesday, February 17
- Le Bougainville
Capacity: 184
Berth: Anch (RB, S)
ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM
Wednesday, February 18
- Grand Princess
Capacity: 3,100
Berth: P/S #1
ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM
Thursday, February 19
- Celebrity Ascent
Capacity: 3,260
Berth: P/S #1
ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM
- Norwegian Epic
Capacity: 4,228
Berth: 3 & 4
ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM
- Norwegian Sky
Capacity: 2,004
Berth: P/S #1
ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM
Friday, February 20
- AIDAsol
Capacity: 2,202
Berth: 3 & 4
ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM
- Royal Clipper
Capacity: 227
Berth: Anch (MS)
ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM
Saturday, February 21
- AIDAprima
Capacity: 3,400
Berth: P/S #1
ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM
- Viking Sea
Capacity: 930
Berth: 3 & 4
ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM
- MS Insignia
Capacity: 824
Berth: P/S #2
ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM
- Silver Spirit
Capacity: 540
Berth: Anch (RB)
ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM
Sunday, February 22
- Royal Clipper
Capacity: 227
Berth: Anch (RB)
ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM
Latest
- Man injured in Belize City shooting, one detained
-
St Kitts and Nevis Government secures Frigate Bay lands for development and citizen ownership
-
Saint Lucia Cruise Port to welcome thousands of tourists from February 16-22, boosting local economy
-
St Kitts and Nevis to commission Basseterre Desalination Plant on February 24
-
West Indies Women to host Sri Lanka in Six-Match Series in Grenada
Related Articles
15th of December 2024
24th of June 2024
11th of March 2024
19th of June 2022
16th of December 2021
26th of September 2025