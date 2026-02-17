Saint Lucia Cruise Port to welcome thousands of tourists from February 16-22, boosting local economy

Cruise tourism plays a significant role in the island’s economy, with passengers visiting popular sites like Soufriere, Rodney Bay, and the Pitons, while local vendors and taxi drivers also benefit from the influx of tourists.

Saint Lucia: The Saint Lucia Cruise Port will welcome several cruise ships from February 16 to 22, 2026. Thousands of tourists will arrive on the island on these cruise ships, who will explore the beauty, culture, and warm hospitality of Saint Lucia. This will also help boost tourism, economy, and local businesses.

Cruise tourism plays a large role in the island’s economy. Passengers can visit beaches and enjoy shopping at local stores, dining in restaurants, and exploring tourist attractions. Many tourists visit Soufrière, Rodney Bay, and Marigot, while some enjoy full island tours, waterfalls, and the famous Pitons. Local vendors and taxi drivers also record an increase in business due to cruise activity.

Large ships such as MSC Virtuosa and Costa Pacifica will come with a few thousand passengers. As for the smaller ships such as Le Bougainville and Royal Clipper, they can accommodate a smaller number of passengers.

Cruise Schedule (February 16–22, 2026)

Monday, February 16

MSC Virtuosa

Capacity: 6,334

Berth: P/S #1

ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM

Seven Seas Grandeur

Capacity: 750

Berth: 3 & 4

ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM

Costa Pacifica

Capacity: 3,780

Berth: P/S #1

ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM

Star Seeker

Capacity: 224

Berth: Anch (S)

ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM

Tuesday, February 17

Le Bougainville

Capacity: 184

Berth: Anch (RB, S)

ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM

Wednesday, February 18

Grand Princess

Capacity: 3,100

Berth: P/S #1

ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM

Thursday, February 19

Celebrity Ascent

Capacity: 3,260

Berth: P/S #1

ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM

Norwegian Epic

Capacity: 4,228

Berth: 3 & 4

ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM

Norwegian Sky

Capacity: 2,004

Berth: P/S #1

ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM

Friday, February 20

AIDAsol

Capacity: 2,202

Berth: 3 & 4

ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM

Royal Clipper

Capacity: 227

Berth: Anch (MS)

ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM

Saturday, February 21

AIDAprima

Capacity: 3,400

Berth: P/S #1

ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM

Viking Sea

Capacity: 930

Berth: 3 & 4

ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM

MS Insignia

Capacity: 824

Berth: P/S #2

ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM

Silver Spirit

Capacity: 540

Berth: Anch (RB)

ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM

Sunday, February 22

Royal Clipper

Capacity: 227

Berth: Anch (RB)

ETA: 7:00 AM – ETD: 6:00 AM