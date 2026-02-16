West Indies Women to host Sri Lanka in Six-Match Series in Grenada

Hayley Matthews returns as captain after recovering from injury, while Deandra Dottin also makes her comeback for the highly anticipated home series against Sri Lanka.

West Indies women’s cricket team announced its squad for their series against Sri Lanka in Grenada. They will be playing 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is, starting from February 20 to March 3, 2026. All the matches will be played at the National Cricket Stadium in St George. This is also an historic moment for the team as they will be playing in Grenada after 10 years.

Hayley Matthews will be back as the team’s captain, after recovering from a shoulder injury since June 2025. She also missed the Women’s Caribbean Premier League last year. Chinelle Henry will be the vice-captain and has also taken over the responsibility of the wicketkeeper from Shemaine Campbelle.

Deandra Dottin will also be back in the team. She had an injury and could not take part in most of the activities of the team in 2025, including the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers and some international matches.

According to Miles Bascombe, the Director of Cricket for Cricket West Indies, this series is very important for the development of the team and for the promotion of women’s cricket in the Caribbean. He said that every match is an opportunity to encourage young women in the Caribbean to take part in the game.

Head Coach Shane Deitz also said that Sri Lanka is a good team, which beat them in the OFI series in 2024. “We’re excited to have this series against Sri Lanka, who are a really good team. They beat us in the ODI series in Sri Lanka back in 2024, so we owe them one and now we get them on our home turf,” noted Deitz.

Series Schedule (All matches will be played at the National Cricket Stadium)

1st ODI – Friday, February 20 – 9:30 AM

2nd ODI – Sunday, February 22 – 9:30 AM

3rd ODI – Wednesday, February 25 – 9:30 AM

1st T20I – Saturday, February 28 – 1PM

2nd T20I – Sunday, March 1 – 1PM

3rd T20I – Tuesday, March 3 – 1PM

West Indies Women’s ODI Squad