St Kitts and Nevis Embassy wins top honors at Taipei International Travel Fair 2025

St Kitts and Nevis: The Embassy of St Kitts and Nevis to the Republic of China (Taiwan) received great success and recognition at the Taipei International Travel Fair, ITF 2025, which took place from November 7 to November 10, 2025. They secured two prestigious awards for its vibrant and innovative participation.

At the four day celebration of global tourism innovation, the embassy displayed the Saint Kitts Music Festival and the Nevis Mango Festival booth, which was a hit with the judges and the public, helping them secure the Best Creativity Award for its engaging promotion of the twin island nation’s unique cultural experiences.

Patrons at the booth had a full experience of the Federation’s culture, as they took part in various interactive activities based on the featured festivals. It included karaoke, with participants receiving tokens and festival tickets, recreating the electric atmosphere of the St Kitts Music Festival.

They also enjoyed tasty mango dishes which were prepared by Nevisian student chef Lennox Bedford, giving a sweet glimpse into the Nevis Mango Festival’s culinary charm.

Ambassador Donya L. Francis said that the booth’s theme included not only the excitement of St Kitts and Nevis but also the cultural ties they have with the Republic of China (Taiwan). “When we share about our music and mango festivals, the patrons are immediately intrigued and inquire about the similar food, climate and culture of our allied countries” noted Ambassador Francis.

In addition to the Best Creativity Award, the Embassy of St Kitts and Nevis in Taiwan also won the Best Performance Award for the third year in a row. Their performance also featured St Kitts and Nevis nationals who are studying and residing in Taiwan. They showcased traditional folk songs, dances, masquerade, and steel pan music.

Ambassador Francis thanked the Embassy staff, nationals, and collaborators who played a key role in this achievement. “Along with our beautiful beaches and majestic mountains, visitors to Saint Kitts and Nevis are guaranteed heartwarming interactions and unforgettable experiences,” he added.

Special appreciation was extended to the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Nevis Tourism Authority, Saint Kitts and Nevis citizens, and the event’s creative designers for their great support which made the event a success.