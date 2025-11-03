St Kitts and Nevis: $30M St Peter’s Main Road ready to open after major upgrade

St Kitts and Nevis: The rehabilitation work of the St Peter’s Main Road has officially come to an end. It will be open for public use on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. The project, which started in August 2023 and has been a work in progress, covers a distance of 6.2 kilometers. It stretches from the Robert L Bradshaw (RLB) International Airport roundabout through to St Peter’s.

“The $30 million St. Peter’s Main Road, neglected by Unity, will be officially opened this Wednesday. An investment in our people, our community, and our nation’s development,” said Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew shared via an official Facebook post on Sunday.

The Ministry of Public Utilities has been leading this project, who has been sharing regular updates on its progress. It should be noted that the rehabilitation project has been ongoing for nearly two years and is one of the biggest road projects aimed at improving the infrastructure of the twin island federation. The road project will ease the travel experience for residents and visitors by making it safer.

It will also connect previously left out communities. Many people in the area have reported issues related to the road’s poor condition. The Ministry of Public Utilities said that the road is at the stage of final preparation for the grand opening. Once completed, residents can travel more smoothly, and have better access to the rest of the island.

Prime Minister Drew shared a post on his official Facebook account related to the road. He reminded the citizens that the road had been neglected before his administration took office. He further said that he raised concerns about the road in February 2022, but was told that the St Peter’s Road is not a part of the Island Main Road. The road did not get the required attention by the previous administration.

PM Drew said that the government started working on the road immediately after taking office. The $30 million rehabilitation project is a key element of the government’s plan to invest in its people, communities, and national development. The government is also focused on improving other roads in St Kitts and Nevis which promotes connectivity, economic growth and better quality of life for citizens.