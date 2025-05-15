SHOCKING: 25-year-old Jamaican businessman charged for bank fraud of over $96M

Authorities stated that Jerhoden Hinds used a sophisticated fraud scheme to defraud a local commercial bank.

15th of May 2025

Jamaica: A young businessman identified as 25-year-old Jerhoden Hinds is charged under a bank fraud scheme of over $96 million (US$600,000) from a local bank in Jamaica

According to the authorities handling the case, criminal charges have been put in place against him for allegedly using a “sophisticated” fraud scheme against a local financial bank. 

Authorities have alleged that between November 13 and December 28, 2022, Hinds and his co-conspirators have manipulated a POS (point of sales) terminal issued by that particular bank to conduct unauthorized offline transactions.   

As per the reports, he was arrested in his house at St. Catherine, Old Harbour, Jamaica. The police authorities after issuing a warrant went to his house on Monday in the early morning. 

Jerhoden Hinds is the possessor of the original 24K Klothing Company Limited, along with his accomplices used a point-of-sale terminal issued by the bank for legitimate business purposes, which were intentionally placed through offline mode to exploit the system and commit the fraud, stated the FID. 

As reported by the FID, they bypassed the bank’s real time authorisation system, the bank unknowingly issued advance funds to his bank account which were depleted through withdrawals and transfers in a short time after the money was credited. 

Apart from this information, the raid that was performed at Hinds residence executing investigators seized five cell phones belonging to him, his spouse and his brother, along with two locked safes and cash totalling the amount of $1,967,350. 

The raid included members from Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF), Constabulary Financial Unit (CFU) and Special Operations Unit of the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (CTOC). 

Hinds was charged under acts of Simple Larceny; Conspiracy to Defraud; Possession of Criminal Property and engaging in a transaction involving Criminal Property. But later granted bail in the amount of $400,000 with one surety. 

He is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on June 10, 2025. 

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Guyana authorities recovered 1916 grams of narcotics and .38 revolver during search operations. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Guyana authorities recovered 1916 grams of narcotics and .38 revolver during search operations

21st of July 2024

Ministry’s National Surveillance Unit revealed the respiratory infections cases are below the epidemic levels. (Credits: Hyper Curiosity, Facebook)

Jamaica’s health ministry calls for caution against respiratory diseases

23rd of April 2024

The residents of Guyana are likely to experience partly cloudy and sunny skies. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Weather Forecast of Guyana for 6 January 2024

6th of January 2024

Guyana: Health Ministry to launch Tobacco Cessation Clinics at Health Centres

Guyana: Health Ministry to launch Tobacco Cessation Clinics at Health Centres

4th of October 2022

Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis offers best due-diligence procedures, claims CBI Index 2022

Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis offers best due-diligence procedures, claims CBI Index 2022

27th of August 2022

PM Harris officially inaugrates Ramada hotel in St Kitts

4th of December 2021

PM Skerrit joins UN Resident Coordinator over UN's upscaled joint commitments to Dominica

PM Skerrit joins UN Resident Coordinator in virtual meeting

31st of March 2021

Why EU initiates 'Mass Vaccination' for 446 million people?

Why EU initiates ‘Mass Vaccination’ for 446 million people?

27th of December 2020