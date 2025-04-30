Jamaica: Reggae Artist Jah Mason's son killed in broad daylight, captured on TikTok

Johnson was shot and killed during a livestream on TikTok near a shop on Red Hills Road in St. Andrew on Monday.

Baba Skeng’ Johnson, the son of Jamaican reggae artist Jah Mason was gunned down while livestreaming on TikTok. This incident has sent shockwaves across the local and international music community, leaving fans, friends, and family stunned and grieving.

Johnson was shot during a livestream on TikTok near a shop on Red Hills Road in St Andrew on Monday. As per reports, Baba Skeng was engaging with fans in when the attack took place in the near surroundings of Queenie’s Snack Shop.

According to the details, the man was approached by a masked man dressed in black. The assailant shot Johnson in the back of the head and. After the victim fell to the ground, the attacker fired several additional rounds before fleeing the scene.

Jah Mason confirmed his son’s death. He refused to provide further details. He however, noted that he was still coming to terms with the tragedy.

Attack on Johnson marks fourth high-profile murder

Baba Skeng Johnson’s murder marks the fourth fourth high-profile murder of a Jamaican TikTok personality in recent months. As per the reports, these attacks started in September 2024 when 23-year-old TikTok personality, Keauno ‘Popsy’ Watson was killed by armed assailants.

On 7th December, 2024, 23-year-old Xavier Niah Gang Fogah was murdered on Panton Lane in St Catherine. On 20th December, 2024, Marlon Samuels, also famously known as “41 Busshead,” was also killed in Montego Bay.

The authorities added that they are committed to determine if all these killings are inter-connected or a part of any violence trend targeting social media figures. They further reaffirmed their commitment to prevail justice to the gone soul.

Netizens extend condolences

Following his death, the reggae fans and the music community extended condolences to the family members of the deceased. An individual wrote, “It's a DAMN SHAME how inhumane and heartless we are as a people. Not just killing but pointedly on TikTok! We could be such a force to reckon with if we just come together as ONE.”

Another user wrote, “These guys on TikTok, all they do is send treats to each other on preaching violence, some of them may see it as a game but others may take it serious what the case maybe it reaches too far on Jamaica is losing too much young people.” “Knew him since he was a child these sad condolences to his family the heart of man is wicked,” said another user.

Who is Jah Mason?

Andre Johnson, also known as Jah Mason is a reggae singer/deejay from Jamaica. He is known for his several hits in Jamaica, which includes, “My Princess Gone” and “Lion Look.” His first album was released in 2002 with Keep Your Joy and Working So Hard. Since then, Mason has released several albums. The artist is mourning his son’s loss and has urged his fans to respect their privacy.