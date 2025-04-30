Reggae Sumfest 2025 gears up for record crowd with Vybz Kartel’s comeback

Joe Bogdanovich highlights Vybz Kartel's sold-out shows at Barclays Arena and anticipates a record-breaking crowd at Reggae Sumfest, calling Kartel a "one-man wrecking army" for dancehall.

30th of April 2025

Dancehall’s undisputed King, Vybz Kartel is all set to headline Reggae Sumfest 2025, marking one of the most anticipated performances in the history of the Jamaican festival. Event scheduled to take place from 13th to 19th July, 2025 is a vibrant celebration of reggae and dancehall music and culture that takes place annually in Montego Bay, Jamaica. 

The Promoter of Reggae Sumfest, Joe Bogdanovich shed light on back-to-back sold out shows of Vybz Kartel at Brooklyn's Barclays Arena and noted that they are looking forward to welcome record-breaking crowd in Reggae Sumfest as well. He described Kartel, a ‘one-man wrecking army’ who has re-energised dancehall and the music industry. 

Joe Bogdanovich emphasised on the remarkable impact of Vybz Kartel at his concerts and called him a smart entertainer who always brings something fresh and exciting to the stage. “Expect the unexpected with the Worl' Boss. You're going to see a true global superstar that global promoters will realise is no longer just an island thing,” said the promoter of Reggae Sumfest, Joe Bogdanovich. 

Artists to perform at Reggae Sumfest 2025 

Several artists will grace the shores of the island, offering an unforgettable musical night to all the attendees. The artists that will perform at the Night 1 and Night 2 includes, 

Night 1 

·         Vybz Kartel

·         Masicka

·         Tommy Lee

·         Skeng

·         Govana

·         D Yani

·         Jamal

·         Shaneil Muir

·         Harry Toddler

·         Laden Jah Fabio

·         Young Wild Pache

Night 2 

·         Shenseea

·         Tarrus Riley

·         Protoje

·         Lila Ike

·         Fantan Mojah

·         I Wayne

·         Pressure Busspipe

·         Bugle 

Reggae Sumfest 2025 

Reggae Sumfest is a cultural experience, featuring delicious Jamaican cuisine, arts and craft vendors and a lively atmosphere that celebrates the spirit of joy and unity of the island. The festival is known for its electrifying performances by local and international reggae artists. The festival ignites the stage with its pulsating rhythms, soulful melodies, and infectious energy.

Reggae Sumfest showcases the diverse array of reggae music, uniting fans from around the globe in a joyous celebration of Jamaica’s rich musical heritage. The attendees will immerse all the visitors in Jamaican cuisine arts and the warm hospitality of the island, making Reggae Sumfest an unforgettable experience for all those who participate in rhythm-filled festivities. 

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Taiwan Government on has pledged a total donation of US $3M to Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to overcome the after effects of Hurricane Beryl.

Taiwan to donate US $3M to Caribbean Allies struck by Hurricane Beryl

4th of July 2024

Murders drop by 20%, tally now 65 in Jamaica. (Credits: Jamaica Gleaner, Facebook)

JCF records 20% decline in murders, Jamaica

30th of January 2024

Police officer of Anguilla recovered four cannabis cookies. from a school student. Picture Credits: Fb account of The Royal Anguilla Police Force

14-year-old with Cannabis cookies in Anguilla

11th of November 2023

Nevis: Premier Mark Brantley promises to work hard for Nevisians

Nevis: Premier Mark Brantley promises to work hard for Nevisians

7th of December 2022

“Exciting Times Ahead,” says Deputy PM Hillarie while sharing brief of week proceedings

“Exciting Times Ahead,” says Deputy PM Hillarie while sharing brief of week proceedings

11th of April 2022

St Lucia to be benefitted from CARICOM’s Gun Crime Intelligence Unit

St Lucia to be benefitted from CARICOM’s Gun Crime Intelligence Unit

17th of March 2022

WHO data reveals around 80,000 to 180,000 health care workers died globally amid COVID outbreak

25th of October 2021

St. Kitts and Nevis celebrates World Down Syndrome Day with vibrant parade

23rd of March 2025