Reggae Sumfest 2025 gears up for record crowd with Vybz Kartel’s comeback

Dancehall’s undisputed King, Vybz Kartel is all set to headline Reggae Sumfest 2025, marking one of the most anticipated performances in the history of the Jamaican festival. Event scheduled to take place from 13th to 19th July, 2025 is a vibrant celebration of reggae and dancehall music and culture that takes place annually in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

The Promoter of Reggae Sumfest, Joe Bogdanovich shed light on back-to-back sold out shows of Vybz Kartel at Brooklyn's Barclays Arena and noted that they are looking forward to welcome record-breaking crowd in Reggae Sumfest as well. He described Kartel, a ‘one-man wrecking army’ who has re-energised dancehall and the music industry.

Joe Bogdanovich emphasised on the remarkable impact of Vybz Kartel at his concerts and called him a smart entertainer who always brings something fresh and exciting to the stage. “Expect the unexpected with the Worl' Boss. You're going to see a true global superstar that global promoters will realise is no longer just an island thing,” said the promoter of Reggae Sumfest, Joe Bogdanovich.

Artists to perform at Reggae Sumfest 2025

Several artists will grace the shores of the island, offering an unforgettable musical night to all the attendees. The artists that will perform at the Night 1 and Night 2 includes,

Night 1

· Vybz Kartel

· Masicka

· Tommy Lee

· Skeng

· Govana

· D Yani

· Jamal

· Shaneil Muir

· Harry Toddler

· Laden Jah Fabio

· Young Wild Pache

Night 2

· Shenseea

· Tarrus Riley

· Protoje

· Lila Ike

· Fantan Mojah

· I Wayne

· Pressure Busspipe

· Bugle

Reggae Sumfest 2025

Reggae Sumfest is a cultural experience, featuring delicious Jamaican cuisine, arts and craft vendors and a lively atmosphere that celebrates the spirit of joy and unity of the island. The festival is known for its electrifying performances by local and international reggae artists. The festival ignites the stage with its pulsating rhythms, soulful melodies, and infectious energy.

Reggae Sumfest showcases the diverse array of reggae music, uniting fans from around the globe in a joyous celebration of Jamaica’s rich musical heritage. The attendees will immerse all the visitors in Jamaican cuisine arts and the warm hospitality of the island, making Reggae Sumfest an unforgettable experience for all those who participate in rhythm-filled festivities.