Saint Lucia reaffirms commitment to Hewanorra airport redevelopment

The Fire Category 9 facility, capable of handling wide-body intercontinental aircraft, is set to be modernised to boost jobs, connectivity and tourism across the island.

16th of January 2026

Saint Lucia: Minister of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, Shawn Edward, visited the construction site of the Hewanorra International Airport on Thursday, January 15, 2026. He reinstated his government’s commitment to finish the reconstruction of the airport. 

Minister Edward was accompanied by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Saint Lucia Air and Seaport Authority (SLASPA) during the on-site tour. “Earlier today, accompanied by Ministry of Infrastructure and SLASPA staff, I conducted an official tour of the Airport to get further insight into the scope and scale of the project,” read an official Facebook post by Minister Shawn Edward.

The Hewanorra International Airport (UVF) is located near the Vieux Fort Quarter and is the larger of only two airports on the island - the other one being the George F.L. Charles Airport (SLU). UVF is on the southern cape of  the island and is 53.4 km away from Castries, capital city of Saint Lucia.

The airport is a Fire Category 9 facility with an annual passenger capacity of 700,000. It can accommodate Boeing 747, Airbus 330, Airbus 340, Boeing 777, and other intercontinental aircraft. It is maintained by the Caribbean Dispatch Services.

Prime Minister Philip J Pierre also announced that the construction of the terminal building of the international airport will soon start during his annual New Year's address on Sunday, January 11, 2026. The reconstruction of the airport will create more jobs for the citizens of Saint Lucia, improve access to the island, better connectivity in the region, and increased local tourism.

The redevelopment project for the airport will improve and modernize the facilities and enhance the services offered to the public. It is also expected to meet international aviation standards for sustainable economic growth and strengthen Saint Lucia’s role as a key player in the regional and international travel space.

