Saint Lucia launches Luxury Yacht Charter Service “OSAM Yachting”

OSAM Yachting launches in Saint Lucia, offering luxury charters and tours for residents and tourists along the island’s scenic coastline.

Saint Lucia: A new luxury yacht charter service has officially launched in Saint Lucia called “OSAM Yachting”. It offers luxury yacht experiences in local waters. The company provides services to both residents and tourists seeking comfort and local culture at sea. It includes a large variety of luxury yachts. Each of the vessels is equipped with the latest amenities.

Saint Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association shared an official Facebook post that read, “OSAM’s yacht charter service offers a wide range of luxury vessels tailored to meet your specific needs. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway, a corporate event, or a private party, they ensure a seamless and unforgettable experience at sea.”

Sharing his vision for the tourism sector of Saint Lucia, Minister of Tourism Ernest Hilaire also stated, “The third pillar of our vision is building an inclusive tourism industry, where more people can participate and own a stake.”

A professional crew is selected to manage every charter. Their primary focus will be on safety, comfort, and superior service, with an aim to make each guest enjoy a smooth and relaxing trip. OSAM Yachting provides four different types of charters, Corporate Charters, Private Charters, Private Events, and Saint Lucia Tour Charters.

Corporate Charters

They are suitable for many different occasions and group sizes. OSAM Yachting offers corporate charters for meetings, team events, and celebrations. These charters provide a professional setting with a beautiful backdrop. With a duration of 4-6 hours, these yachts can accommodate up to 35 guests.

Onboard highlights include lounge seating, A/C, and bluetooth audio. Guests will be provided with towels and refreshments, while they can also have branded signage, a private chef, and DJ as add-ons. Boarding will take place at Which Marina and the yachts will cruise along the West Coast.

Private Charters

The company also provides private charters suitable for romantic getaways, family outings, and small group experiences. These yachts have a customizable duration and have the capacity to carry up to 8 guests. Guests can board the yachts from the West Coast and East Coast of the island.

They will provide champagne service, private chef, photographer, and water toys as part of the onboard services. Amenities include sun deck, lounge seating, A/C, and Bluetooth audio.

Private Events

OSAM Yachting also offers charters to host private events like weddings, birthdays, and even a corporate gathering. Private events have a duration of 2-4 hours, with a capacity to accommodate up to 35 guests. Boarding will take place at West Coast (Castries to Anse Cochon).

Services provided to passengers include champagne service, private chef, photographer, and live music. Amenities include 50 mph lounge seating, A/C, Bluetooth audio, and upper deck views.

Saint Lucia Tours

The new yachting company also provides tours around Saint Lucia, allowing guests to explore its famous Pitons to its vibrant Marigot Bay, participate in activities like snorkeling, try local cuisines, and local rum tasting.

Amenities included in the touring yachts are sun deck, lounge seating, A/C, and Bluetooth audio. Boarding location is Saint Lucia coastline. It has a duration of 4-8 hours and can accommodate up to 35 passengers.