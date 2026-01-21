Saint Lucia begins renovations on Port Soufriere’s new jetty to boost tourism and maritime operations

The redevelopment includes repairs to structures damaged by Hurricane Beryl in 2024 and aims to increase dock capacity, improve safety, and support cruise and commercial activities at Port Soufriere.

Saint Lucia: The Soufriere Regional Development Foundation (SRDF), a non-profit organization in Saint Lucia, announced the commencement of renovations on the new L-shaped jetty at Port Soufriere. This project marks an important step in the overall modernization of port infrastructure and enhancement of maritime operations in Soufriere.

The redevelopment work focuses on repairing and upgrading the structures which were damaged by Hurricane Beryl in July 2024. Works include piling for the new jetty and overall rehabilitation of the waterfront area, especially reconstruction of the Amphitheatre and piers. These renovations will improve safety, increase dock capacity, and support both commercial and cruise activities at the port.

During his appointment as the Minister of Tourism of Saint Lucia, Ernest Hilaire said, “Tourism is one of the main economic drivers of the Saint Lucian economy which strengthens our supply chain, promotes economic development, and creates significant employment.” Since then, he has continuously worked to improve the tourism sector.

The improvement in the infrastructure will help attract more cruise ships and visitors. Their arrival will also benefit local businesses, including taxi operators, tour companies, restaurants, shops, and craft sellers.

Inaugural call by Hebridean Sky

Saint Lucia had a strong start to the cruise season 2026. The Soufriere Regional Development Foundation (SRDF), Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA), Ministry of Tourism, Cox & Company, and Member of Parliament for Soufriere Emma Hippolyte, officially welcomed Hebridean Sky on its inaugural call at Port Soufriere on January 16, 2026.

The vessel, its crew, captain, and guests were greeted by a cultural programme, which featured dance performances and a display of culture of Saint Lucia. Passengers on the Hebridean Sky visited Soufriere and the rest of the island. Many guests took part in pre-arranged tours, showcasing the country’s culture, history, and natural sites.

“Thank you to everyone who helped make the call smooth and well coordinated. And to the guests of Hebridean Sky: we hope your time in Soufriere felt warm, easy, and worth the return,” shared SRDF via an official Facebook post.