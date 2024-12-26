Bella Harris wins USTA-RDD Elite Tennis Tournament

The tournament that is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles, California, is a great platform for the athletes to compete in international events, providing competitive opportunities for young champions of all ages and skill levels.

26th of December 2024

St Kitts and Nevis young tennis player, Bella Harris won the elite USTA tournament, securing her first USTA-RDD Elite Tennis Academy 10 and Under Tournament title. 

The tournament that is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles, California, is a great platform for the athletes to compete in international events, providing competitive opportunities for young champions of all ages and skill levels.

Bella Harris: Daughter of Football Legend, Atiba Harris 

Bella Harris is the daughter of Kittitian Football legend, Atiba Harris. He is also serving as the President of St Kitts and Nevis Football Association. 

Following her remarkable victories in California, her father took to his Instagram account and congratulated her daughter on winning the elite USTA tournament. 

“Congratulations to my princess Bella Harris on winning her first USTA-RDD Elite Tennis Academy 10 and under tournament in Los Angeles, California USA,” said Atiba Harris. 

He expressed his pride on seeing his daughter, embarking on new and beautiful journey.  “Keep on learning and growing my champion. Stay focused.” Recently, in the same month, Bella Harris has also claimed the USTA Valter Paiva Tennis Academy VPTA – Under 14 Tennis Tournament in Long Beach, California, USA. 

Shedding light on these continuous victories by Bella Harris, her father said that it is truly a proud moment for her daughter. He added that her triumph is not only a proud moment for her family but also a testament to the growing presence of Caribbean athletes on the global stage.

He added that her daughter’s journey has just begun and they are looking forward to see her daughter continuing to rise through the ranks of competitive tennis.

St Kitts and Nevis Tennis Association on Bella Harris 

While extending congratulations to Bella Harris, the St Kitts and Nevis Tennis Association said this victories by her shed light on her remarkable skill and determination towards her passion for tennis. 

They noted that these victories by Bella will play a significant role in solidifying her status as well as the country’s reputation. 

They added that this victory by Bella is being hailed as a groundbreaking moment for all the young athletes from St Kitts and Nevis who are aspiring to represent their country at the international platform.  

The Association further went on to add that with these victories, Bella has become a new source of inspiration for the new generation of talent in tennis. 

Netizens extended best wishes 

The netizens of St Kitts and Nevis took to their social media account and extended best wishes to Bella Harris. One person commented, “So proud of you, Keep on doing the good work. Looking forward to see you shine on and off the field.”

“Extremely happy for this young girl. Well done, little girl. Continue to work hard and make us proud,” wrote another person. 

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival unveils exciting schedule of activities for Sugar Mas 53. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

St. Kitts and Nevis National Carnival unveils exciting schedule of activities for Sugar Mas 53

18th of June 2024

Hazardous seas alert discontinued. (Credits: T&amp;T Guardian, Facebook)

TTMS announced discontinuation of Hazardous Seas alert in T&T

8th of April 2024

Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary: Tripura's breathtaking wildlife haven

Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary: Tripura’s breathtaking wildlife haven

5th of June 2023

Kingdom of Morocco assists farmers, states Saint Lucia Agriculture Minister

Kingdom of Morocco assists farmers, states Saint Lucia Agriculture Minister

25th of August 2022

Barbados: Two vaccination sites will administer vaccines on March 26

Barbados: Two vaccination sites will administer vaccines on March 26

26th of March 2022

US government imposes travel ban on Cuba.

Will US government ever lift sanctions from Cuba?

17th of January 2022

Lack of Due Diligence: UK, EU to terminate Vanuatu's visa free access

Lack of Due Diligence: UK, EU to terminate Vanuatu’s visa free access

5th of March 2021

'Hope is still alive & we are still fighting the good fight' says PM Mia Mottley

‘Hope is still alive & we are still fighting the good fight’ says PM Mia Mottley

26th of December 2020