Bella Harris wins USTA-RDD Elite Tennis Tournament

The tournament that is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles, California, is a great platform for the athletes to compete in international events, providing competitive opportunities for young champions of all ages and skill levels.

St Kitts and Nevis young tennis player, Bella Harris won the elite USTA tournament, securing her first USTA-RDD Elite Tennis Academy 10 and Under Tournament title.

Bella Harris: Daughter of Football Legend, Atiba Harris

Bella Harris is the daughter of Kittitian Football legend, Atiba Harris. He is also serving as the President of St Kitts and Nevis Football Association.

Following her remarkable victories in California, her father took to his Instagram account and congratulated her daughter on winning the elite USTA tournament.

“Congratulations to my princess Bella Harris on winning her first USTA-RDD Elite Tennis Academy 10 and under tournament in Los Angeles, California USA,” said Atiba Harris.

He expressed his pride on seeing his daughter, embarking on new and beautiful journey. “Keep on learning and growing my champion. Stay focused.” Recently, in the same month, Bella Harris has also claimed the USTA Valter Paiva Tennis Academy VPTA – Under 14 Tennis Tournament in Long Beach, California, USA.

Shedding light on these continuous victories by Bella Harris, her father said that it is truly a proud moment for her daughter. He added that her triumph is not only a proud moment for her family but also a testament to the growing presence of Caribbean athletes on the global stage.

He added that her daughter’s journey has just begun and they are looking forward to see her daughter continuing to rise through the ranks of competitive tennis.

St Kitts and Nevis Tennis Association on Bella Harris

While extending congratulations to Bella Harris, the St Kitts and Nevis Tennis Association said this victories by her shed light on her remarkable skill and determination towards her passion for tennis.

They noted that these victories by Bella will play a significant role in solidifying her status as well as the country’s reputation.

They added that this victory by Bella is being hailed as a groundbreaking moment for all the young athletes from St Kitts and Nevis who are aspiring to represent their country at the international platform.

The Association further went on to add that with these victories, Bella has become a new source of inspiration for the new generation of talent in tennis.

Netizens extended best wishes

The netizens of St Kitts and Nevis took to their social media account and extended best wishes to Bella Harris. One person commented, “So proud of you, Keep on doing the good work. Looking forward to see you shine on and off the field.”

“Extremely happy for this young girl. Well done, little girl. Continue to work hard and make us proud,” wrote another person.