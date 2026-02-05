Prime Minister Mia Mottley pledges land access for young farmers

PM Mottley announced that the Barbados government will provide 100 acres of land to youth to boost interest in agriculture, enhance food security and position the country as a leader in agricultural research and innovation.

Barbados: Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley attended the opening ceremony of the Hope Agricultural Training institute in St Lucy on Wednesday, February 4, 2026. She highlighted the government’s commitment to strengthen the agriculture sector via youth participation and land access.

During her address, PM Mottley said the government will provide 100 acres of land to the youth in Barbados to increase their interest in agriculture. The initiative also aims to improve food security and help position the country as a leader in agricultural research and innovation.

The Hope Agricultural Training Institute has 45 acres of land in St Lucy. The Prime Minister of Barbados said that the land will be made available immediately to young people who will perform well and successfully complete their training at the institute.

Government support for young farmers

She told the students that the government will help them by providing financial aid and water where possible. “If you come here and learn well, there will be opportunities made available to you, because that new horizon can only be built by your passion, your commitment and your innovation. We will take care of the capital, we will take care of the access to water where we can, but you must take care of the passion, the knowledge and the innovation,” added PM Mottley.

The Prime Minister and leader of Barbados Labour Party (BLP) expressed hope that in the next 10 years, the nation will make significant progress in agricultural leadership. She said that the goal is affordable and accessible food for all the citizens and the ability to earn foreign exchange from locally grown food.

PM Mottley also stressed the need to increase access to affordable products and change the thought process towards the value of farming and its connection to the health of the nation. She added that Barbados needs to get more involved in agriculture, especially as they are about to mark the country’s 60th year of independence and 5th as a republic.

Youth at the center of national transformation

The Prime Minister said that young people must be at the forefront of this transformation. She encouraged them to see themselves as global ambassadors.

“I believe that this is our time, but it can only become our time if the young people who are here are prepared to accept it and see yourself as global pioneers, not constrained by the size of 166 square miles, but in the same vein that we produce some of the greatest researchers that have been known to human civilisation,” she added.

PM Mottley said that agriculture is the foundation for Barbados' resilience to climate change, health security and food security. She noted that a robust agricultural sector will position the nation for continued growth and will support the economy in the long run.