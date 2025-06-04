Mayaro man burned by sisters, Public slams Police response

The daughter gave a report, but no leads have been found in the investigation yet.

Trinidad and Tobago: A man was burnt with hot water mixed with bleach by his two sisters in Mayaro. He has been hospitalized in a local hospital after sustaining multiple third degree burns, blisters and life-threatening injuries. The victim’s daughter made a police report as he was unable to do so himself due to being hospitalized.

More shocking than this inicdent is the fact that the Mayaro Police Station logged the matter simply as “information” on the police report receipt. The report states that the daughter “made a report of information” while no leads have been found in the investigation yet.

It is worth mentioning that mixing hot water with bleach is very harmful as it releases chemicals and toxic fumes which cause damage to both mental and physical health of an individual.

As of now, it is known that the man, who has been identified as Dilah was lying in his bed around midnight on May 29, when his two sisters threw hot water mixed with bleach while he was sleeping, causing severe burns. The motive behind this crime has been reported as a long-standing feud between the siblings.

According to the victim, the women also threatened to kill him during the attack. This calls for a more thorough police investigation as the public has raised great concern over the handling of the Mayaro Police Station.

While some locals have stated anger over the fact that the police wrote “information” on the report, others have taken their side saying the daughter did only provide information regarding the situation and it is now the duty of the police to further investigate it.

“So what else you want them to do if she was not involved. She is passing on INFORMATION about the incident that took place!! It is now for the police to do their investigation and visit him to get his report!!” wrote one user on social media.