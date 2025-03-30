4.5 Magnitude earthquake strikes Caribbean, no casualties reported

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Caribbean region on Saturday night. The tremors of quake were reportedly felt near Gustavia, St. Barthélemy. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) stated the earthquake of 4.5 magnitude was recorded in the region at around 12:53 am local time.

As per reports, a moderate 4.4 magnitude earthquake was also recorded 14 km from Cul de Sac, Sint Maarten, as reviewed by the USGS. The tremors of the quake were reported to be felt in St. Maarten and other surrounding Islands, including, Anguilla, St. Barths, Saba, St Kitts and Nevis.

As per the information, no reports of any injury or deaths have been recorded yet. The preliminary report shared by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) states that the quake was located at an intermediate depth of 98. km. The exact magnitude, epicenter, and depth of the quake might be revised within the next few hours as seismologists review data and refine their calculations, or as other agencies issue their report.

The cities that were near the epicenter included, Philipsburg, Marigot, Blowing Point Village, Gustavia, The Valley and Basseterre. All the citizens have been asked to follow preventive measures in order to avoid any kind of threat or danger. They have been asked to remain alert and be cautious in the near future as well.

Recently, a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, 28th March, 2025, leveling buildings and claiming over 1,000 lives. The tremors also reached Bangkok, 600 miles away, where a 33-story skyscraper under construction collapsed, killing at least nine and leaving dozens trapped.

The footages going viral on social media from Myanmar showed widespread destruction, raising fears that many were trapped under the rubble or killed. As per reports shared by the US Geological Survey Center that the epicenter was located about 50 km east of Monywa at a shallow depth of 10 km.

The rescue operations are ongoing, and authorities anticipate that the number of casualties may increase as efforts continue. These continuous Earthquakes have become a huge cause of concern for the citizens. The authorities have urged the citizens to be cautious in order to avoid any serious injury or mishappening in the near future.