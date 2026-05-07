PM Skerrit orders thorough investigation after fire in Roseau

Dominica: Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit confirmed that a comprehensive investigation has been launched into the massive fire that destroyed ten buildings in the capital city, Roseau during the early hours of Wednesday, May 6. This is the second major fire in the capital within three months, which the Prime Minister described as a "deeply troubling pattern".

In a statement given during a press conference conducted on Wednesday morning at the Ministry of Finance Conference Room, the PM addressed some key issues of national concern including the fire incident that has left many people devastated.

Dr. Skerrit also talked about the loss of families who have lost their homes and businesses in the fire and assured them that the government will provide their full support to the citizens during these difficult times. “Social support agencies are currently being mobilised to assist those affected,” said the PM.

He further emphasised that the authorities will firmly stand with families and businesses affected, and will do their best for the citizens in need. “We understand the trauma and uncertainty of the people who suffered such a devastating loss,” he stated.

He added that the “government will not ignore this incident or issue as this is the second fire incident that occurred in such a short span of time.” While talking about the devastating circumstance of the fire, Skerrit described it as “a deeply troubling pattern.” He also praised the fire and emergency services for their swift and professional response.

“The relevant social support agencies are being mobilized to provide immediate assistance, and we will ensure that those impacted receive the support they need during this difficult time,” he further emphasised.

PM Skerrit also confirmed that the government will launch a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident apart from those that have already been launched.

The conference was also broadcasted live for the citizens of Dominica to listen to the head of the nation and his discussion with the media present and get clarity on what is happening in the country and how the Government is handling the matter to serve the nation better.