PM Roosevelt Skerrit meets US Chargé d'Affaires to discuss disaster preparedness

Karin Sullivan and PM Skerrit met, joined by officials from the US Embassy and the Government of Dominica.

Dominica: Prime Minister of Commonwealth of Dominica, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit met with Chargé d'Affaires of the United States Embassy to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Karin Sullivan on Tuesday, May 20. The meeting was held with several government officials with discussions on key events focused on disaster preparedness and emergency response for the upcoming Hurricane season.

Notably, Karin Sullivan was accompanied by J. Brett Hernandez, Country Officer, along with other officials from the U.S. Embassy, Bridgetown. Moreover, PM Skerrit was accompanied by Minister for National Security and Legal Affairs of Dominica, Rayburn Blackmoore for the meeting.

During her visit to Dominica, Karin Sullivan will take part in two official handover ceremonies. These projects are supported by the United States Southern Command. The first handover ceremony is set for the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Annex at the Office of Disaster Management in Jimmit and second one for the Satellite Emergency Operations Centre and Warehouse in Portsmouth.

These facilities will help Dominica to better respond to natural disasters like hurricanes and floods. Furthermore, PM Skerrit also announced that Sullivan will fund US$2 million for a new Fire and Ambulance Service Station in La Plaine. This station will enable Dominica to improve its emergency services and provide better healthcare to the people of the island nation.

Diplomatic relations between Dominica and United States

The two nations maintain a positive and strong bilateral ties and are mainly focused on developmental support, disaster preparedness, education, and regional security of Dominica and the United States.

The United States have always encouraged the Dominican government in its initiatives to expand its economic base and to raise the standard of living for its people. The US aid is directed mainly through multilateral institutions like the World Bank (WB) and the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

Despite not having a physical embassy in Dominica, the two nations maintain their relations through the US Embassy in Bridgetown, Barbados, which also serves as an Embassy for the entire Eastern Caribbean.