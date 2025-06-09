Motorcyclist dies in crash on Point Fortin Highway, locals criticize speeding and drinking

In a widely shared video on social media, a dark blue bike can be seen crashed into a concrete barrier, with bystanders filming the scene or observing from a distance.

Trinidad and Tobago: A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash that took place at the Point Fortin Highway on Sunday, June 8. The victim was identified as 34-year-old Kenzie Blondell of Charles Street La Romaine who died after the accident.

In a widely shared video on social media, a dark blue bike crashed into a concrete barrier can be seen with bystanders filming the scene or looking at it from afar. Broken bike parts can be seen everywhere while a man in yellow T-shirt was seen unconscious on the road.

A man, presumably a bystander is seen trying to help the victim in the video, while another one was seen calling paramedics. The cause of the accident is yet unknown as no other person was injured and no second vehicle was seen crash at the scene.

No further information has been released on the case by the police. Notably, the concrete barriers were cleared away by the authorities to prevent such further incidents from occurring.

Locals have been commenting under the post, expressing their concerns for the deceased person’s family, while some criticized the motorcyclist for the crash. One of the users stated, “For him to crash into that he probably was going at a speed where the double lines on the highway looked like the straight lines that speed.”

Another local rephrased someone’s comment and wrote, “This person said he was liming by a Jason bar in point earlier on today and he was drinking , and then choose to ride his bike after drinking beers or rum this person said.”

Incidents like this put a question mark on road safety measures in Trinidad and Tobago. Netizens have been asking the authorities why such concrete barriers are placed on the road and are asking for stricter measures against drinking and driving and driving at a fast speed.