Missing aircraft from St Vincent to Tobago found; passengers safe

Authorities confirmed the aircraft was located without casualties after losing contact mid-flight, as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding its sudden disappearance.

Trinidad and Tobago: Authorities have confirmed that the Dominican Republic-registered aircraft that went missing while flying from St Vincent to Tobago has been located, with both the passengers onboard safe.

The twin-engine Beechcraft Baron with registration HI-1145 left Argyle International Airport in St. Vincent on June 12. It was bound to arrive at ANR Robinson International Airport in Tobago after a flight of about 65 minutes.

Shortly after leaving St Vincent and the Grenadines’ controlled airspace, radio contact with the aircraft was lost. All the tracking information also disappeared, resulting in the authorities initiating search and rescue operations.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security for St Vincent and the Grenadines, Major St Clair Leacock, announced that the aircraft was found with no casualties at a radio programme on Monday. “What I can say is that to the best of my knowledge that the aircraft has not crashed and there had not been a loss of life,” he said.

He also said that regional and international security agencies, including the Regional Security System (RSS) and CARICOM IMPACS played a key role in the tracking of the aircraft.

According to Leacock, the operation soon turned intelligence-led instead of a traditional search for wreckage. Authorities focused their efforts into tracking the aircraft and identifying people associated with it. He also said that security agencies were aware of the plane’s location and were closely following the situation.

However, the Deputy Minister has not shared where the aircraft was found or what happened during its disappearance. He said that the authorities are still investigating the case and cannot release more information at this time.

The incident has attracted great public attention across the region as it is the second plane which went missing on the similar route in recent years. One individual said, “Tell the truth where it was found and what happened enquirer minds want to know."