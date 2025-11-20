Miss Universe Jamaica 2025, Dr Gabrielle Henry, hospitalized after stage fall

Dr Henry fell during the preliminary evening gown competition in Thailand but is now recovering in stable condition.

Jamaica: Miss Universe Jamaica 2025, Dr Gabrielle Henry, was hospitalized in Bangkok, Thailand, after falling from the main stage during the preliminary evening gown competition. She was immediately rushed for treatment and is now recovering.

The incident took place on Tuesday night, when Dr Henry was walking across the lit-up runway in her beautiful orange dress. As she walked near the edge of the stage, she lost her balance and fell from the platform. The audience was in shock as emergency personnel rushed forward.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media, which showed her beautifully walking forward and striking poses, when she suddenly fell down the runaway. The video also showed her being put on a stretcher and carried away.

The Pageant authorities confirmed that the Jamaican contestant only suffered minor injuries. She was taken to the local hospital for careful monitoring. According to the Miss Universe Organization, she is in stable condition and is getting proper treatment.

President of the Miss Universe pageant, Raúl Rocha Cantú, paid her a personal visit.

“I was there with her family and her, and thankfully, there are no broken bones and she is under good care,” said President Cantú in an Instagram post.

The 28-year old ophthalmologist is known greatly for her contributions through the See Me Foundation, which supports Jamaicans with visual impairments. Before the accident, she had also competed in the national costume and swimwear events.

The Miss Universe 2025 pageant is at a crossroads, which has seen a series of controversies. Earlier in the month, criticism was raised over a statement by the Miss Universe Thailand directed toward Miss Mexico. This week also raised questions as a judge resigned over the issues of transparency in the selection process. The organization has rejected all these claims.

Despite these challenges, the competition is set to continue. The Miss Universe 2025 final will take place on Friday, November 21 in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand.