Man and Woman Shot Dead in Belize Double Homicide

Police say the pair were attacked while at a river in Unitedville Village, as investigators work to determine a motive for the killings.

Belize: A man and a woman were shot and killed on the evening of Saturday, February 21, 2026, in Unitedville Village, Cayo District, which prompted authorities in Belize to investigate a double homicide.

The victims have been identified as Miguela Vanegas, a former employee of Transparent BPO, a major call center in Belize, and a 23-year-old Jerrington (Jerry) Ingram, resident of the Cayo District.

According to police reports, the incident took place on the evening of Saturday, when both the victims were at the river in the Unitedville Village where they were attacked by armed suspects who shot them with firearms.

Following that, the other people who were also present in the same area reported the incident of being heard some gunshots. Responding to which the Belize police officers immediately arrived at the scene of the incident and found both the victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

The medical officers then checked both the victims and pronounced them officially dead and ordered to take their bodies for a post-mortem examination. After that the investigators processed the scene immediately and launched an investigation into the matter to know the circumstances surrounding the matter.

Authorities stated that the investigators are continuing their inquiries into the incident to determine a motive and cause behind the incident and are actively trying to identify and locate the responsible suspects.

The family members of both the victims have expressed a deep shock and sorrow over the death of both the young souls while questioning the authorities about the senseless nature of violence.

Many other people also expressed their grief and concern over the increasing violence in the nation as they took to Facebook to share their feelings. One of the users, Alford D Cas commented “There's always three sides, but something tells me they weren't innocent,” while another commented “Why ? Anger management seminars should be an important part of Belizeans life. They sure have poor coping skills. My sincere condolences to the families. May they RIP and rise in glory.”

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.