Jamaican Vlogger Jhaedee shot in Carnival after-party incident in St Andrew

According to police reports, the incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre in St. Andrew.

Jamaica: A popular vlogger and podcaster Jhaedee from Jamaica is currently hospitalized and under police guard following a shooting at the "Big Wall" carnival after-party on Sunday night, April 12. He is among three people who were shot during the incident.

The victims have been identified as vlogger and podcaster Jhaedee "Jaii Frais" Richards, 39-year-old Jeremy Watson and 36-year-old Trevor Twaite. All are hospitalized and under police surveillance following the shooting.

According to police reports, the incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night, at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre in St. Andrew, when Richards exited the restroom where he was approached by a group of approximately 15 men.

As they approached the victim, a verbal altercation broke out between them which later turned into a fight, during which Richards was reportedly struck in the face by a popular music producer known to him.

But the situation escalated further, when at least two firearms were drawn at Richards by the group of men following which the victim took a defensive action and managed to disarm one of the attackers and allegedly returned fire.

During all the ongoing chaos, the producer pulled his own licensed weapon and opened fire toward Richards hitting him in the lower back but the vlogger did not realize it and escaped the area. Later he sought help from a police officer at the venue and handed over the seized weapon and also reported about the incident.

The officer then realised that the vlogger was shot in the lower back and immediately transported him to the University hospital of the West Indies where he was initially treated and remained hospitalised for his recovery.

Since then the officers launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the matter and have taken a music producer Jahvel "Jahvy Ambassador" Morrison, a licensed firearm holder, in police custody. Officers also seized his Glock 9mm pistol following the ongoing investigation.

Authorities also disclosed the other two person’s medical condition who were shot during the incident as they stated that a 39-year-old operations manager from Arizona, USA, believed to be a bystander is recovering well. While a 36-year-old associated with the entertainment group "450", remains in critical condition following surgery.

Organizers of the Big Wall have expressed their deep concern and extended support to the affected victims in a statement given after the incident. The organizers stated that “we are deeply saddened by the incident, which left three men injured. Our hearts with the families, relatives and friends of the injured individuals.”