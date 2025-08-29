Jamaica: Search for missing children ends in tragedy; bodies found in Moneague, father arrested

Reports indicate that the detained suspect, the father of one of the missing children, has been charged with the tragic deaths of two children in St Ann.

Jamaica: A search operation was started on Tuesday night, August 25, after two children were reported missing in Moneague. Among the children, one was a boy, and another one was a girl. The children who went missing were 1-year old Ameir Saunders and 3-year old Shamair Henry.

The detained suspect is reportedly the father of one of the two children. He was charged for killing two children in St Ann. Their bodies were found on Wednesday in the Swamp district of Moneague.

Their identities were revealed after their bodies were discovered. The police authorities, aided by the Jamaica Defense Force, launched an investigation into the case to find the missing children on Tuesday evening but could not find them.

With no luck in the search operation, the police started interrogating two adult relatives, a man and a woman, regarding the disappearance of the children. This was shared by a police officer during an interview with The Gleaner on Wednesday.

The high-ranking police officer further said that “there is a possibility that they are alive and there is a probability that they are dead.” He also shared that drones and search dogs are being fully used to assist with the search operation.

The search was continued on Wednesday, which led to the discovery of the children. According to police reports, one of them was found behind the house where the family lived, while the other body was discovered some miles away.

As of now, the father of one of the children and the main suspect in this case, is receiving medical treatment in a local hospital. Commanding Officer for St Ann Acting Senior Superintendent Rohan Elliott said, “Based on the evidence so far, it is pointing to him being the main suspect.”

The officer noted that the man and his wife were drinking ganja tea, when the father started behaving out of character. Elliot said that the police believed that the suspect allegedly used scissors to stab the children. The investigations remain ongoing as police continues to gather more evidence.