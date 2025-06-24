India’s PM Modi to meet Trinidad and Tobago’s new PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar in landmark visit

The visit will include diplomatic stops in Morocco, Argentina, and Brazil for the BRICS Summit on July 6-7, 2025, as part of India’s broader initiative to strengthen ties in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Trinidad and Tobago: At the formal invitation of Trinidad and Tobago’s newly elected Prime Minister, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi is set to make a state visit to the twin island nation in the first week of July. This marks his first state visit as part of a five-nation tour which includes Africa, South America, the Caribbean, and Middle East.

This visit will also include key diplomatic trips to Morocco, Argentina, and Brazil for the BRICS Summit on July 6-7, 2025 and is a part of a broader initiative to improve India’s relationships in Latin America and the Caribbean. Also, the upcoming trip marks an important milestone for Trinidad and Tobago, as it will be Modi’s first official visit to the nation after more than twenty years.

Moreover, PM Modi, for the first time, will be interacting and having an in-person meeting with the country’s new Prime Minister, Kamla Persad-Bissessar who joined the office in May. PM Kamla Persad highlighted the importance of this visit for advancing Trinidad and Tobago’s international partnerships.

Furthermore, she noted that the engagement will open up doors for meaningful discussions on national growth and cooperation. According to her, teams from the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs are in active coordination with India’s High Commission to finalize plans and explore areas where both countries can work together for mutual benefit.

Deepening bilateral ties between India and Trinidad and Tobago

According to the Health Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Dr Rishad Seecheran, the relationship between the two countries have strengthened significantly across various sectors over the years. Notably, discussions will be held between the Prime Ministers of both the nations to increase collaboration in many areas such as digital finance, agriculture, renewable energy, health care, and skills development.

“India is a foremost player on the world stage in health and we will try to engage the government in India, through Prime Minister Modi, to see how best that relationship could be an advantage to Trinidad and Tobago,” said Minister Seecheran.

He further highlighted the efforts taken to align with a vision for deeper partnerships and said, “We will be looking for partnerships. In the past, we have used hospitals in India with assistance from the Children’s Life Fund and we will look to see if we can expand in terms of that avenue, as well as in other areas, possibly pharmaceuticals, health services and we will see how it goes.”