Guyana: Two Indonesian workers killed in road crash

Guyana: Two Indonesians were killed, while four other foreign nationals were injured after a sand truck rammed into two minibuses on Guyana’s Timehri Public Road early Friday morning.



According to the Guyana Police Force, the crash took place around 3:51 am on the East Bank Demerara road. Both the Indonesian citizens were passengers on one of the minibuses and died at the scene.



Police named the two deceased as Edy Ansyori Sukri and Ikomang Tedy Arsa Bantara Putra. The other four injured passengers were rushed to Diamond Regional Hospital for urgent care.



Preliminary investigations indicate that the sand truck was licensed under registration number GAJ 3074. It was traveling south when it crossed the road and crashed into the minibus that was traveling north.



The truck then collided into another minibus traveling behind the first one. The crash caused extensive damages on all the three vehicles involved.



Emergency personnel from the Guyana Defence Force responded to the scene. Several passengers needed assistance after the collision, while police and other responders started documenting the damages on the scene.



The two deceased passengers were taken to the funeral home for a post-mortem examination.



The truck drivers and both minibuses were detained as the investigators continue to work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.



Breathalyzer tests of the drivers came back negative for alcohol. The police are also checking the testimonies of the witnesses along with the other evidence that is available. Police said that there was no CCTV footage available at the location of the accident.



Some claims are being made online stating that the truck driver was a Cuban national. He was driving the vehicle without a license, and the truck did not have any insurance or service license.



Both the Indonesians were among several foreign nationals who had recently arrived in Guyana to work in the country’s expanding oil and gas industry. An investigation into the case remains ongoing.