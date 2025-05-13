Guyana claims first Regional Women’s Cricket title, defeats Jamaica in super over

Guyana won the title of the new 2025 Cricket West Indies Women's T20 Blaze champions for the first time in history after their victory against Jamaica in the super over. The match took place on May 11, 2025 (Sunday) at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent.

The game was exciting and dramatic. Jamaica batted first and made 122 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. Chedean Nation contributed a useful 35 runs, Abigail Bryce added 32 runs and Jodian Morgan remained not out on 27.

Guyana made it their mission to chase this total down. Their captain Shemaine Campbelle contributed 54 runs while Realeanna Grimmond put up a strong fight with 46 runs. The scores were now equal but not enough to declare a winner, pushing the game into a super over.

In the super over, Guyana could only manage to score 8 runs, opening an opportunity for Jamaica to win easily. Contrary to the expectations, Latchman threw a perfectly thought-out first over, conceding just 3 runs throughout the over, and Guyana emerged victorious.

Guyana shines throughout the Tournament

Notably, Guyana's held a strong foothold in the 10-day tournament as they won 4 out of 5 group matches to lead the table. They got off to a great start with a seven wicket win against Leeward Islands. Their second match against Windward Islands was affected due to rain but that did not deter Nyia Latchman who supported her team to secure a win in the game.

In the third match Guyana kept up their winning run as they secured a 4 wicket victory over Barbados. Their fourth win was against Trinidad & Tobago as they made only 35 runs, the lowest of the tournament, chased by Guyana within 6.3 overs.

The only loss faced by Guyana in the tournament was against Jamaica. They managed to take their revenge against them in the final match, lifted the trophy and celebrated their maiden title with wild celebrations.