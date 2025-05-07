Glenville Fahie flaunts St Kitts and Nevis flag as Mocko Jumbie Star at St Maarten Carnival 2025 Parade

Glenville Fahie shared photos and videos from his performance at the St. Maarten Carnival on Facebook, calling the experience "phenomenal."

Glenville Fahie poised St. Kitts and Nevis flag as a boss Mocko Jumbie during St Maarten Carnival 2025 Parade Day. The cultural ambassador proudly represented the Federation at the Carnival, showcasing his unwavering dedication to the arts and his homeland.

Glenville Fahie shared the pictures and videos of him performing at the St Maarten Carnival on his official Facebook handle, describing his experience, ‘phenomenal.’ He paraded through the streets in colourful costumes, showcasing St. Kitts and Nevis pride, power, and pure style as a Mocko Jumbie.

Fahie’s determination to promote and preserve St. Kitts rich heritage

Fahie also represented St. Kitts and Nevis at the Trinidad Carnival 2025, without any sponsorship, financial banking but with an utmost passion for his craft. He aimed at expanding his impact and showcasing the vibrant heritage of St. Kitts and Nevis on an international platform.

He further expressed his desire to promoting his cultural expression beyond borders, preserving and promoting the rich traditions of St. Kitts and Nevis on the regional stage. He also aimed at breaking all the barriers and inspiring a new generation to love one’s culture, traditions and heritage.

St Maarten Carnival 2025

The 54th edition of St Maarten Carnival, scheduled to take place from 21st April to 5th May, 2025, brought the island alive with a vibrant and music-filled celebration. The event celebrated the local culture and immersed the visitors in the vibrant sights, sounds and rhythms of St Maarten Carnival 2025.

With lively parades, electrifying concerts and cultural displays, each day was filled with the unmistakable energy. The revellers paraded through the streets in colorful, feathered costumes, celebrating the rich cultural heritage of St Maarten. The 2025 celebration was filled with an unforgettable fusion of culture, creativity, and Caribbean spirit, bringing together locals and visitors alike for the island's biggest and the longest event.