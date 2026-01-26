Five young women to compete in Miss OECS 2026 pageant in Dominica

The contestants will compete in several judged segments, including creative national wear, talent, swimwear, evening gown, and question and answer, showcasing their culture, talent, and personality.

26th of January 2026

Caribbean: Five young women from across the Organization of Eastern Caribbean states (OECS) are preparing to compete in the Miss OECS 2026 pageant. It is scheduled to take place on Friday, January 30, 2026 at the Festival City in Windsor Park Sports Stadium, Dominica. The pageant will start at 8:00 pm.

The theme of the Miss OECS 2026 pageant is “Crowning Radiance, Embracing Unity,” focusing on the contestants beauty, confidence, and regional pride. It also celebrates regional unity among the OECS Member States.

The contestants represent five nations of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS). These include - Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, the British Virgin Islands, Dominica, and St Vincent and the Grenadines. Each young woman will represent her own culture, talent, and personality during the show.

Contestants of the Miss OECS 2026 Pageant

  • Contestant #1 | Ariel Bushay – Miss OECS Anguilla
  • Contestant #2 | Tanisha Shirlyna Balson – Miss OECS Dominica
  • Contestant #3 | Donyelle De’Asia Hodge – Miss OECS British Virgin Island
  • Contestant #4 | Dahvana Providence – Miss OECS St Vincent and the Grenadines
  • Contestant #5 | Kia Kirwan – Miss OECS Antigua and Barbuda

The contestants will compete against each other in several different segments, each with different judges. These segments include - creative national wear, performing talent, swimwear, evening gown, and best question and answer.

The Director General of the OECS, Dr Disacus Jules, said that their collaboration with the Miss OECS Pageant Committee “allows us to celebrate the unique identities of our Member States while fostering a spirit of togetherness among our future leaders."

Current Reigning Queen Kyanna Dyer will perform her final walk and crown the next successor, who will serve as the regional advocate for youth empowerment and cultural development during her tenure of one year.

Patrons interested to join the event as the audience can purchase their tickets at BullsEye Pharmacy and ShopDM.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Grenada selects 12-member squad to make historic debut at Chess Olympiad in Budapest

Grenada selects 12-member squad to make historic debut at Chess Olympiad in Budapest

7th of September 2024

Best Pepperpot and Fungee Competition to support local cuisine during Restaurant Week. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Best Pepperpot and Fungee Competition to support local cuisine during Restaurant Week

2nd of May 2024

PM Terrance Drew held talks with Didier Trebucq, unfolds collaborative results of both nations. (Credits: St.Kitts and Nevis Information Service - SKNIS, Facebook)

PM Drew meets Didier Trebucq, highlights UN Country Implementation Plans

31st of January 2024

Tabatinga Football Club wins match at GFF Elite League. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Tabatinga Football Club wins match at GFF Elite League

20th of December 2023

Government restored water supply to Frigate Bay. (Image Credits: Google Images)

Govt works rapidly to restore water supply in Frigate Bay

17th of October 2023

Grenada: Housing Minister Philip Telesford visits US to research into housing sector || Picture Courtesy: Minister Telesford's Facebook

Grenada: Housing Minister Philip Telesford visits US to research into housing sector

1st of March 2023

Dominica: Finance Minister Irving McIntyre attends 104th Monetary Council of ECCB || Picture Courtesy: Government of Dominica

Dominica: Finance Minister Irving McIntyre attends 104th Monetary Council of ECCB

25th of February 2023

212 Barbadians reported in isolation

48 new COVID-19 cases registered in Barbados

28th of August 2021