Five young women to compete in Miss OECS 2026 pageant in Dominica
The contestants will compete in several judged segments, including creative national wear, talent, swimwear, evening gown, and question and answer, showcasing their culture, talent, and personality.
26th of January 2026
Caribbean: Five young women from across the Organization of Eastern Caribbean states (OECS) are preparing to compete in the Miss OECS 2026 pageant. It is scheduled to take place on Friday, January 30, 2026 at the Festival City in Windsor Park Sports Stadium, Dominica. The pageant will start at 8:00 pm.
The theme of the Miss OECS 2026 pageant is “Crowning Radiance, Embracing Unity,” focusing on the contestants beauty, confidence, and regional pride. It also celebrates regional unity among the OECS Member States.
The contestants represent five nations of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS). These include - Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, the British Virgin Islands, Dominica, and St Vincent and the Grenadines. Each young woman will represent her own culture, talent, and personality during the show.
Contestants of the Miss OECS 2026 Pageant
- Contestant #1 | Ariel Bushay – Miss OECS Anguilla
- Contestant #2 | Tanisha Shirlyna Balson – Miss OECS Dominica
- Contestant #3 | Donyelle De’Asia Hodge – Miss OECS British Virgin Island
- Contestant #4 | Dahvana Providence – Miss OECS St Vincent and the Grenadines
- Contestant #5 | Kia Kirwan – Miss OECS Antigua and Barbuda
The contestants will compete against each other in several different segments, each with different judges. These segments include - creative national wear, performing talent, swimwear, evening gown, and best question and answer.
The Director General of the OECS, Dr Disacus Jules, said that their collaboration with the Miss OECS Pageant Committee “allows us to celebrate the unique identities of our Member States while fostering a spirit of togetherness among our future leaders."
Current Reigning Queen Kyanna Dyer will perform her final walk and crown the next successor, who will serve as the regional advocate for youth empowerment and cultural development during her tenure of one year.
Patrons interested to join the event as the audience can purchase their tickets at BullsEye Pharmacy and ShopDM.
Latest
- Yung Bredda earns Best Caribbean Music Act nomination at MOBO Awards 2026
-
Five young women to compete in Miss OECS 2026 pageant in Dominica
-
French Ambassador presents Credentials to St Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister
-
Barbados High Commissioner presents Letters of Credence to President of Dominica, meets PM Skerrit
-
Dominica welcomes inaugural cruise calls from MV Brilliance of the Seas and MV Queen Victoria
Related Articles
7th of September 2024
31st of January 2024
20th of December 2023
17th of October 2023
25th of February 2023
28th of August 2021