Five young women to compete in Miss OECS 2026 pageant in Dominica

The contestants will compete in several judged segments, including creative national wear, talent, swimwear, evening gown, and question and answer, showcasing their culture, talent, and personality.

Caribbean: Five young women from across the Organization of Eastern Caribbean states (OECS) are preparing to compete in the Miss OECS 2026 pageant. It is scheduled to take place on Friday, January 30, 2026 at the Festival City in Windsor Park Sports Stadium, Dominica. The pageant will start at 8:00 pm.

The theme of the Miss OECS 2026 pageant is “Crowning Radiance, Embracing Unity,” focusing on the contestants beauty, confidence, and regional pride. It also celebrates regional unity among the OECS Member States.

The contestants represent five nations of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS). These include - Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, the British Virgin Islands, Dominica, and St Vincent and the Grenadines. Each young woman will represent her own culture, talent, and personality during the show.

Contestants of the Miss OECS 2026 Pageant

Contestant #1 | Ariel Bushay – Miss OECS Anguilla

Contestant #2 | Tanisha Shirlyna Balson – Miss OECS Dominica

Contestant #3 | Donyelle De’Asia Hodge – Miss OECS British Virgin Island

Contestant #4 | Dahvana Providence – Miss OECS St Vincent and the Grenadines

Contestant #5 | Kia Kirwan – Miss OECS Antigua and Barbuda

The contestants will compete against each other in several different segments, each with different judges. These segments include - creative national wear, performing talent, swimwear, evening gown, and best question and answer.

The Director General of the OECS, Dr Disacus Jules, said that their collaboration with the Miss OECS Pageant Committee “allows us to celebrate the unique identities of our Member States while fostering a spirit of togetherness among our future leaders."

Current Reigning Queen Kyanna Dyer will perform her final walk and crown the next successor, who will serve as the regional advocate for youth empowerment and cultural development during her tenure of one year.

Patrons interested to join the event as the audience can purchase their tickets at BullsEye Pharmacy and ShopDM.