Donald Trump announces "Full and Immediate Ceasefire" Agreement between India and Pakistan

US President Donald Trump, in a recent tweet, stated that he acted as a mediator between India and Pakistan, facilitating a ceasefire agreement following extensive diplomatic discussions.

The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump announced that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “Full and Immediate Ceasefire.” He made the announcement via a tweet on May 10, 2025, at 5:33 pm. The tweet followed the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan earlier in the week which intensified after India launched missile strikes targeting alleged terrorist positions in Pakistan.

President Trump reported in his tweet that he played the role of a mediator between the two countries which he did over the course of a very long diplomatic discussion. He further announced the ceasefire between the two nations, praising their “common sense and great intelligence.”

Following his tweet, Minister of External Affairs of India, Dr S Jaishankar put out the news via his official X account. He said India and Pakistan have today agreed to a cease fire and end military action. He also stated that India stands against terrorism in all of its forms and varieties.

India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action.



India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 10, 2025

While the ceasefire has provided a respite from active conflict, the underlying issues remain unsolved. These include the status of Kashmir and cross-border terrorism, which remains a concern for both the nations.

According to reports, Pakistan Airports Authority stated that Pakistan has reopened its airspace for all types of flights, following President Trump’s announced ceasefire.

Conflict Between India and Pakistan

A terrorist attack took place in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025 which in turn sparked the conflict between the two nations. That attack saw 26 deaths which for the most part were tourists. Pakistan did not admit to any role in the said attack.

In retaliation, India carried out “Operation Sindoor” which began on May 6. It targeted 9 terrorist sites in Pakistan which included camps in Bahawalpur and Muridke. In response, Pakistan opened fire in the Poonch area of India which in turn resulted in civilian deaths.

Also in the wake of the conflict, India broke off the Indus Water Treaty and introduced visa restrictions. In turn Pakistan closed its air space to Indian aircraft and expelled Indian diplomatic personnel.