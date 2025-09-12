Dominica to host inaugural 'Caribbean Athlete Retreat' with Olympic Gold Medalist Thea LaFond-Gadson

The retreat will be led by Thea LaFond-Gadson, Dominica's first Olympic gold medalist, who will share her inspiring story of overcoming adversity and achieving greatness.

Dominica: The island nation is ready to host its inaugural sports and athletic event named the "The Caribbean Inaugural Athlete Retreat." It will take place from October 3 through October 5, 2025, based on the theme - Embracing the Comeback – Mindset of a Champion. The retreat will bring together sports enthusiasts and athletes from Dominica.

It will be led by Thea LaFond-Gadson, the island's first ever Olympic gold medalist. LaFond-Gadson set history for the island and remains an inspiration to the young Caribbean talent and athletes. She will host the retreat and tell her story of overcoming adversity, determination and achievement.

A platform for growth and connection

The event has been organized by Pelago and will aim to gather champions, up-and-coming stars, and dreamers from across the region. In addition, it will provide a platform for the athletes to learn, connect, and thrive. The emphasis will be on overcoming adversity, remaining motivated, and building a champion's mindset.

This retreat will not just inspire the athletes, but will also reinforce regional harmony. It's all about building resilience, renewal and redefining success. Through sharing of ideas, workshops, and exercises, participants will be taught how to bounce back from setbacks and do better.

The Caribbean Inaugural Athlete Retreat is both supported by regional and international partners. This support underscores the importance of investing in athletes' mental health and overall growth. Additionally, Dominica's natural attractions and tranquil ambiance, will be an excellent place for this event to take place.

This event will bring in a whole new tradition for the area. It is not only about sports but also life lessons. As a result of Thea LaFond-Gadson’s guidance, the event will have a positive impact on all those who take part.