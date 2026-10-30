Dominica to consult EU on CBI Programme transition

The government is highlighting the programme’s contribution to national development while seeking realistic timelines, financial assistance and stronger regional oversight amid EU concerns.

Dominica: The government of Dominica is discussing the future of its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme with the European Union (EU) in a statement released on October 28, 2026.

It follows the Union’s earlier request to Dominica and other Caribbean countries to end their programmes by June 2028 to maintain visa-free travel to the Schengen Area. The EU updated its visa rules under Regulation 2025/2441, allowing investor citizenship programmes to be considered as reasons to suspend visa-free access.

“The EU has indicated that Dominica and other OECS countries operating CBI programmes must transition away from them by June 2028 to retain visa-free access to the Schengen Area. Under Regulation (EU) 2025/2441, amending Regulation (EU) 2018/1806, the EU has revised its visa suspension mechanism to include the operation of investor citizenship schemes among the grounds for suspending visa-free travel,” read the statement.

The government stated that money generated from the CBI has been used in funding infrastructure development, disaster relief and national development. It has created employment opportunities and reduced government expenditure.

Dominica is also collaborating with other members of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) to establish the Eastern Caribbean Citizenship by Investment Regulatory Authority (ECCIRA).

The proposed body aims to improve oversight, due diligence, and standards across the participating countries. “This initiative is intended to strengthen oversight, due diligence and common standards across participating states, and build confidence in the integrity and robustness of our programmes,” the statement added.

Regional governments are also asking the European Union to consider the economic needs of their countries and provide financial and technical support to help develop other sources of revenue.

The government of Dominica said that any changes to the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme should be carefully planned to protect public finances and ongoing development projects across the nation.

Regional leaders have equally emphasized that small island economies require realistic transition timelines and appropriate support to manage the financial impact of ending the programmes. It is anticipated that the meetings will examine alternatives for financing, economic diversification, and protection of development projects.

Dominica plans to send a further communication to the European Union by November 12, 2026, and will update the public as discussions continue.