PM Terrence Drew launches High-Risk Pregnancy Fund to strengthen maternal healthcare in St Kitts and Nevis

In a Facebook post, PM Drew announced the High-Risk Pregnancy Fund, pledging no woman should die due to lack of care.

8th of June 2025

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew introduced an initiative called the “High Risk Pregnancy Fund”, which was received well publicly with positive feedback and appreciation from the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis pouring in. This initiative aims to improve healthcare for pregnant women in the twin island Federation, including those in high risk settings and areas.

 In a post shared on Facebook, the Prime Minister wrote, “I will now launch the High-Risk Pregnancy Fund. This will assist high-risk pregnant women. None of our pregnant women should die for lack of care. #HighRiskPregnancyFund #PoweringProgress.”

Although at present, the government did not provide any further details regarding the specifics or execution of the fund. Even so, responses from the locals have claimed that the very mention of the fund has been positively received and is marked as a progressive and compassionate step forward in the Federation's healthcare journey.

Netizens show great support on social media

Netizens have taken to social media in support of the Prime Minister, who brought up the idea. It was received well by the citizens across the twin island nation. “Thank you Dr. Drew, real medical Doctor, not Doctor of corruption, and money,” wrote Edith Williams on Facebook.

Another user named Michelle Mea Arhurton wrote, “Kudos. I’m sure women in this situation are feeling a profound sense of liberation (reduced fear and anxiety), which can ignite hope and cultivate remarkably positive feelings about the pregnancy and future.”

Healthcare facilities for women and children

Not only pregnant women, the Drew-led government has also initiated Children's Medical Fund, to provide financial assistance to families needing medical treatment for their children outside the twin-island nation.

Although the Prime Minister’s latest announcement may be brief, it is very much in line with his larger aim to improve and make health care accessible to all, especially the most vulnerable communities of St Kitts and Nevis. 

Moreover, as the public awaits further information on the High-Risk Pregnancy Fund, the initiative already stands as part of the government’s ongoing effort to improve maternal health and well being across the federation.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Saint Lucia to host upcoming three T20 matches between West Indies and England

Saint Lucia to host upcoming three T20 matches between West Indies and England

15th of November 2024

A representative photo

Farmers receive required material, to combat climate change challenges

13th of February 2024

The Krampus: A Fascinating Cultural Heritage. (Credits: Akecheta Lesharo, Facebook)

Christmas with Krampus in Czech Republic 

21st of December 2023

Reindeer are not Christmas prop, credits to PETA official Facebook Page

“Please Stop, I am not your Christmas Prop,” urges inner soul of Reindeer

12th of December 2023

Antigua Ministry of Agriculture Fisheries shares glimpse of Learner Support Summer Program

Antigua Ministry of Agriculture Fisheries shares glimpse of Learner Support Summer Program

19th of July 2023

St Kitts and Nevis: PM Terrance Drew commissions National Security Taskforce

St Kitts and Nevis govt shares update on Second Phase of Graduate Finance Project

1st of June 2023

Saint Lucia: HelpAWS shares heartfelt message of frustrated animal lover

Saint Lucia: HelpAWS shares heartfelt message of frustrated animal lover

7th of January 2023

PM Skerrit attends 33rd Inter-Sessional Meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government

PM Skerrit attends 33rd Inter-Sessional Meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government

2nd of March 2022