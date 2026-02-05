Dominica targets healthcare, infrastructure and local governance in 2026

The government says progress on healthcare, infrastructure and local governance is laying the groundwork for improved living standards and economic growth.

Dominica: The island nation has made significant progress by the end of January 2025, with the government prioritizing delivery, accountability, and people-centered development. Among the top priorities of 2026 are improving local governance, advancing significant infrastructure projects, and also resuming its support for agriculture and food security.

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit discussed the key national projects and their progress in A New Year Conversation, where he spoke to the media and the people of Dominica.

“As we move forward, our priorities include expanding opportunity and improving the quality of life for all Dominicans,” said in a post on his official Facebook page.

Public health programmes

Cabinet approved the creation of 34 established Public Health Aide positions within the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Social Services. This was a large step forward in the government’s effort to improve primary and community-based healthcare across the island.

They also approved the annual budget of $702,836.10 for primary healthcare and the transition of all temporary and contract Public Health Aides to permanent positions, which also includes the usual recruitment and verification processes.

Community development and youth engagement

In January, significant progress was also recorded in community development and youth engagement via the opening of the restructured Trafalgar Basketball Facility as a part of the Basic Needs Trust Fund 10 (BNTF10) project.

The improved facility will serve as a platform for sports, recreation and community events, as it reflects the Government’s ongoing investment in community infrastructure and youth of Dominica.

Infrastructure projects

Prime Minister Skerrit emphasized the need to complete major infrastructural projects, which are crucial for economic development and enhancing the quality of life. Great progress has been made in the International Airport project, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2027.

Work is advancing on the runway, terminal building, while also improving road access and the tunnel that connects Wesley to Woodfordhill. This project is also expected to improve connectivity, increase job creation, and development of investment and tourism fields.

In addition to the International Airport, mitigation measures were implemented at the aggregate and crushing site at Deux Branches. Completed works include a retaining wall to improve slope stability, installed sedimentation ponds to protect nearby waterways, on-site drainage network, and a wheel wash bay to keep public roads clean and safe.

Working on the stadium lighting upgrade at Windsor Park Sports Stadium is also ongoing. The lighting equipment for the project has arrived in Dominica, with installation and commissioning processes to start soon. Upon completion of the project, the new lighting system will improve night time sports and entertainment events and the total spectator experience at the national stadium.

Strengthening local governance

PM Skerrit held a series of meetings with Village, Urban, and City Councils across the island. A total of 41 council members took part in these meetings, which also included the Kalinago Council, to enhance the relationship between the central and local governments, as well as improve community development.

During these interactions, the Prime Minister highlighted the government’s plan to provide financial support to local authorities. These funds will be used for community-based initiatives. Each Village Council will receive EC$100,000, Canefield Urban Council and Roseau City Council will get EC$200,000 each.

International engagement and regional cooperation

Important progress was also achieved in strengthening international relations and diplomacy. Prime Minister Skerrit said that the Commonwealth of Dominica signed the Third Country National (TCN) Agreement, after a formal meeting with the United States. The agreement is non-binding and gives Dominica the right to accept or turn down any request. It also safeguards national security, public safety, and human dignity.

To reinforce regional relationships, the Cabinet approved the removal of visa requirements for Dominican Republic citizens to enter the Commonwealth of Dominica for up to 180 days’ stay as of February 1, 2026. These Visa Exemptions Regulations will improve people-to-people relations, growth in tourism, and foster regional cooperation.

Boosting agriculture and food security

The Cabinet introduced the Agricultural Land Lease Facility to support young and land-constrained farmers, by promoting investment in agriculture, aquaculture, mariculture, agro-processing, and forestry.

This initiative delivers on the government's 2025-26 Budget commitment to make at least 300 acres of state land available for agriculture use across Dominica. Parcels ranging from 1 to 5 acres will be given on long-term lease at EC$1.00 per acre per year for 5 years that can be renewed for counties agriculture use.