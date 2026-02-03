Dominica’s PM Skerrit attends World Governments Summit in Dubai

Prime Minister Skerrit will join high-level discussions on global investment and tourism, including roundtables on the Future of Investments and the Future of Tourism.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit arrived in Dubai, United Arab Emirates for the World Governments Summit. The event will start today, February 3 and will run through till February 5, 2026. It is being held under the theme “Shaping Future Governments.”

During the summit, Prime Minister Skerrit will participate in high-level discussions on topics of mutual interest like global investment trends and the future of tourism, aligning them with international standards. He will also take part in two featured roundtables - The Future of Investments and The Future of Tourism.

The participation of Dominica in the World Governments Summit, represented by PM Skerrit, showcases the country’s dedication as a small island state to collaborate on climate resilience, sustainable investment, climate-smart infrastructure, renewable energy, and achieve overall economic growth.

Several regional leaders, policy makers, private sector leaders, and international organizations will be present at the World Governments Summit. The aim of this meeting is to find innovative solutions to global issues and shape the future of policy and development across the Caribbean globe.

Key note speakers for the summit include:-

Robin Zeng (Founder and CEO of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.)

Julious Mada (President of Republic of Sierra Leone)

Daniel Noboa (President of Republic of Ecuador)

Guy Parmelin (President Swiss Confederation)

Pedro Sanchez (President of the Government of Spain)

Kirstalina Georgieva (Managing Director, International Monetary Fund)

Makhtar Diop (Managing Director, International Finance Corporation)

Jasem Al Budaiwi (Secretary General, General Secretariat of Gulf Cooperation Council)

Mathias Cormann (Secretary-General, Organization of Economic Co-operation and Development)

Toshiyuki Onuma (President International Civil Aviation Organization)

Joseph Tsai (Chairman and Co-Founder of Alibaba)

Borje Ekholm (President and CEO Ericsson Group)

Arvind Krishna (Chairman and CEO, IBM)

Ben Lamm (Founder and CEO Colossal Biosciences)

Guillaume Faury (CEO Airbus)

The Minister for Finance, Economic Development, Climate Resilience and Social Security, Dr Irving McIntyre will be serving as the Acting Prime Minister in the absence of PM Skerrit.