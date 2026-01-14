Dominica set to welcome 11 Cruise Ships this week

The Ministry of Tourism said the arrivals are expected to bring thousands of cruise passengers and provide a boost to Dominica’s economy.

Dominica: The island nation will welcome eleven (11) cruise ships from January 12 to January 18, 2026. The Ministry of Tourism shared the Cruise Weekly Schedule, which includes vessels of different sizes, from small to large. These cruises will bring hundreds to thousands of passengers to Dominica which will boost the overall economy.

Passengers can explore the island for an entire day. They can explore the beautiful, natural beaches like the Mero Beach and Batibou Beach. Adventure lovers can hike to the Boiling Lake and Waitukubuli National Trail. Visitors looking for relaxation and culture can visit the Kalinago Territory and Dominica’s capital, Roseau.

Ships arriving in Dominica from January 12-18 include - MV Royal Clipper, MV Star Flyer, MSV Club Med II, MV Jewel of the Seas, MV Viking Sea, MV Grand Princess, MV Ilma, MS Hebridean Sky, MSY Windsurf, MV Wind Spirit, and MV Mein Schiff 2.

Cruise Weekly Schedule (January 12 - January 18, 2026)

MV Royal Clipper

Date: January 12, 2026

Passengers: 260

Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) (ANCH)

ETA: 11:30 AM, ETD: 6 PM

MV Star Flyer

Date: January 12, 2026

Passengers: 180

Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB)

ETA: 11:30 AM, ETD: 6 PM

MSV Club Med II

Date: January 13, 2026

Passengers: 312

Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) (ANCH)

ETA: 7 AM, ETD: 6 PM

MV Jewel of the Seas

Date: January 14, 2026

Passengers: 2496

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM

MV Viking Sea

Date: January 14, 2026

Passengers: 1000

Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)

ETA: 7:30 AM, ETD: 6 PM

MV Grand Princess

Date: January 15, 2026

Passengers: 2600

Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM

MV Ilma

Date: January 15, 2026

Passengers: 476

Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) (ANCH)

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM

MS Hebridean Sky

Date: January 15, 2026

Passengers: 120

Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB)

ETA: 7:30 AM, ETD: 6:30 PM

MSY Windsurf

Date: January 16, 2026

Passengers: 156

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 5 PM

MV Wind Spirit

Date: January 16, 2026

Passengers: 156

Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM

MV Mein Schiff 2

Date: January 17, 2026

Passengers: 2894

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

ETA: 7:30 AM, ETD: 9 PM