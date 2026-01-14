Dominica set to welcome 11 Cruise Ships this week
The Ministry of Tourism said the arrivals are expected to bring thousands of cruise passengers and provide a boost to Dominica’s economy.
Dominica: The island nation will welcome eleven (11) cruise ships from January 12 to January 18, 2026. The Ministry of Tourism shared the Cruise Weekly Schedule, which includes vessels of different sizes, from small to large. These cruises will bring hundreds to thousands of passengers to Dominica which will boost the overall economy.
Passengers can explore the island for an entire day. They can explore the beautiful, natural beaches like the Mero Beach and Batibou Beach. Adventure lovers can hike to the Boiling Lake and Waitukubuli National Trail. Visitors looking for relaxation and culture can visit the Kalinago Territory and Dominica’s capital, Roseau.
Ships arriving in Dominica from January 12-18 include - MV Royal Clipper, MV Star Flyer, MSV Club Med II, MV Jewel of the Seas, MV Viking Sea, MV Grand Princess, MV Ilma, MS Hebridean Sky, MSY Windsurf, MV Wind Spirit, and MV Mein Schiff 2.
Cruise Weekly Schedule (January 12 - January 18, 2026)
MV Royal Clipper
Date: January 12, 2026
Passengers: 260
Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) (ANCH)
ETA: 11:30 AM, ETD: 6 PM
MV Star Flyer
Date: January 12, 2026
Passengers: 180
Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB)
ETA: 11:30 AM, ETD: 6 PM
MSV Club Med II
Date: January 13, 2026
Passengers: 312
Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) (ANCH)
ETA: 7 AM, ETD: 6 PM
MV Jewel of the Seas
Date: January 14, 2026
Passengers: 2496
Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)
ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM
MV Viking Sea
Date: January 14, 2026
Passengers: 1000
Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)
ETA: 7:30 AM, ETD: 6 PM
MV Grand Princess
Date: January 15, 2026
Passengers: 2600
Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)
ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM
MV Ilma
Date: January 15, 2026
Passengers: 476
Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) (ANCH)
ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM
MS Hebridean Sky
Date: January 15, 2026
Passengers: 120
Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB)
ETA: 7:30 AM, ETD: 6:30 PM
MSY Windsurf
Date: January 16, 2026
Passengers: 156
Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)
ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 5 PM
MV Wind Spirit
Date: January 16, 2026
Passengers: 156
Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)
ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM
MV Mein Schiff 2
Date: January 17, 2026
Passengers: 2894
Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)
ETA: 7:30 AM, ETD: 9 PM
