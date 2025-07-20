Dominica receives advanced agricultural equipment from China to boost local farming and food security

Dominica: Melissa Poponne-Skerrit, Dominica's Minister of Housing, Land and Urban Development, has announced the arrival of advanced agricultural equipment from the People's Republic of China. This equipment is intended to enhance agricultural productivity and promote food self-sufficiency within Dominica.

Minister Melissa Skerrit also emphasized the significance of this donation, which will contribute to the reduction of Dominica's import bill while simultaneously benefiting local farmers. She further noted that the farmers must utilize the equipment to the fullest that will facilitate the modernization of their operations.

The Minister said, “This contribution brings us closer to becoming a self-sustainable nation, capable of feeding our people and significantly reducing our import bill. To our farmers – this is your moment. Utilise these machines to enhance your productivity and transform your farms for the future of our country.”

Chinese Embassy hosts Open Day event for Dominica’s students

Also, the Chinese Embassy in Dominica hosted an Open Day event on July 16th, which saw attendance of around 80 local primary school students and teachers. Minister Melissa Poponne-Skerrit and Chinese Ambassador Chu Maoming and his wife also graced the event, along with local leaders, embassy staff, Confucius Classroom teachers, and members of the Chinese community.

Ambassador Chu spoke at the opening of the event, focusing on China’s vast history and present development. In response, Minister Poponne-Skerrit said that she deeply appreciates the Embassy for organizing the event and thanked them for their continuous support for the betterment of a greater cultural exchange and integration between the two countries.

The event had activities such as a Chinese language quiz, Chinese traditional face changing and a performance by the Kung Fu Grand Champion - Gao Sen. All the kids enjoyed the event, some even tried the basic techniques of Shaolin. In addition, students participated in workshops featuring calligraphy, paper cutting and dumpling making for a hands-on experience of these traditions.

The donation from the People’s Republic of China and the cultural event convened by the Chinese Embassy in Dominica, highlights the robust relationship between the two countries. While the donation provides agricultural assistance that helps directly into Dominica’s economic development and food security, the cultural exchange program gives youth a platform to form connections with each other.