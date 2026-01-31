Dominica: PM Skerrit opens new Trafalgar Sports and Community Centre

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit says the newly opened Trafalgar Sports and Community Centre will support youth development, healthy lifestyles, and community growth in the Roseau Valley.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit attended the official ceremony of Trafalgar's new Sports and Community center. It opened on Friday, January 30, 2026, at Roseau Valley. He said during his opening remarks that the new Trafalgar court is an important space for growth, health, and youth development.

The newly commissioned sports and community center marks a new chapter for the local community of Trafalgar. During the commissioning ceremony, PM Skerrit said that the facility is fully open to all the residents of the area.

He explained that sports keep people active and strong, as exercise improves both physical and mental health. He also added that the facility welcomes people of all age groups, including men, women and children who wish to play, stretch and remain healthy.

“I know people in Trafalgar will take full advantage of the facility as I would like to see the men and women come here, and the young boys and girls come here to exercise, to run from one end to another, to do some jumping jacks and to burn some calories,” said the leader of Dominica.

The Prime Minister described the new court as a smart investment. He noted that it will support the goals of young people and promote healthier lifestyles. During Dr Skerrit's address, he also talked of large-scale development taking place in the Roseau Valley. The region also continues to benefit from significant national investment in projects such as energy, tourism, housing and microenterprises.

Other Development Projects in Roseau

The Prime Minister also confirmed that the geothermal energy project will commence this year. He also assured the public that the government is working towards repairing roads, including the redevelopment of the main road from Silver Lake through Bath Estate into the Roseau Valley.

PM Skerrit stated, “Whether it’s geothermal which is coming live in February of this year, whether it is in tourism, the investment we make in the small businesses, whether it is small restaurants or the bars, whether you speak about the cable car that has made such a huge impact on the livelihoods of the Roseau Valley.”

Talking about the cable car project, Prime Minister Skerrit said that it will create several job opportunities for the people of Dominica and will also generate more income in the Roseau Valley. The project will also attract large numbers of visitors which will bring new economic opportunities for the residents of the island.

The leader of Dominica expressed gratitude to partners who made the project a success. He also thanked the Caribbean Development Bank and Basic Needs Trust Fund for their continued assistance. PM Skerrit further recognized local leaders and community members who played a key role in the completion of the project.