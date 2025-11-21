Dominica hands over 69 new climate-resilient homes as part of ongoing Housing Recovery Project

Dominica: The Ministry for Housing and Urban Development handed over the keys to 69 new climate resistant homes to Stadium Forecourt recipients on November 20, 2025. Minister of Housing, Melissa Poponne-Skerrit, who presided over the ceremony, addressed contractors, beneficiaries, and other people in attendance. She highlighted the achievements of the Housing Recovery Project and the government’s commitment to rebuilding better communities.

Melissa Skerrit said that this ceremony was a proud achievement for the Ministry of housing, World Bank, and the Housing Recovery Project, as they handed over 382 homes as of now. She also noted that the government is ensuring safe, durable, and affordable housing as a basic human right under this project. They aim to support low income families, women, youth, the elderly and those with disabilities.

The Housing Minister shared that the government is focused on benefiting those whose houses were destroyed in Hurricane Maria. She also said that the government is dedicated and working continuously to ensure that no family has to suffer losing their home again.

Minister Skerrit highlighted the government’s promise that “no one will be left behind.” She told those still waiting for their homes to remain patient, explaining that construction is ongoing at other 8 sites in the country. She said that each new home brings them closer in their goal of full climate resilience.

The Minister added that all the new homes in the project are constructed using reinforced concrete, which is also being used for the walls and roofs. These homes have been designed to withstand any weather including category 5 storms.

Economic Benefits of the Housing Recovery Project

The Minister also emphasised the economic benefits of the Housing Recovery Project. The project involved 55 local contractors and provided jobs for more than 330 workers. All of the workers were Dominican, keeping the money in the local economy. Minister Skerrit shared that this project is a great example of community partnership and national development.

Other families had trouble getting their land titles, she added, but the government intervened to cover those costs so no one would be left-out from homeownership. In addition, 924 households received support to improve their house planning and construction plans that meet resilience standards.

Appreciation for World Bank

The Acting Prime Minister, Gretta Roberts, expressed gratitude to the World Bank for its support after Dominica presented its request for climate justice at the United Nations. The Housing Recovery Project is also the only project of its kind in the Caribbean and the first homeowner-driven initiative with beneficiaries hiring contractors, managing payment disputes and self-construction.

She further expressed gratitude to all partners, ministries and staff who were instrumental in making the project a reality. Minister Skerrit also urged the new homeowners to participate in future hurricanes by opening their homes as safe shelters.