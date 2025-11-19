Dominica delivers new resilient homes to 22 Families in Bellevue Chopin

From 2019 to 2025, the Housing Recovery Project built 382 resilient homes in Dominica, allowing families to select contractors, approve payments, and track progress in the Caribbean's first homeowner-driven initiative.

Dominica: Twenty-two families in Bellevue Chopin have started the new week as the Government of Dominica handed over keys to their new 2-bedroom completely hurricane resistant homes. The ceremony was held on Monday, November 17, 2025, and was another example of the nation’s long-term recovery following Hurricane Maria in 2017.

The homes were provided under the Housing Recovery Project - a national effort to help families rebuild stronger and safer. Since its launch, this programme has transformed communities in Dominica and continues to support people affected by climate related disasters.

Minister Chekira Lockhart Hypolite, who represented Housing Minister Melissa Poponne-Skerrit, told the gathering that Dominica is at the end of what she described as a dramatic 2025 hurricane season. She also noted that while nearby Jamaica experienced the brunt of Hurricane Melissa’s strength, Dominica was spared from major damage.

She said that this reality puts into focus the need for better homes. Minister Hypolite said that the government is dedicated to ensure that all Dominicans have access to safe housing as part of the prime minister’s plan to make the country the world’s first climate resilient nation.

She reported that over 90% of Dominica’s housing stock was affected by Hurricane Maria, which forced the government to take immediate action to replace unsafe buildings with resilient structures.

Housing Recovery Project achievements

From 2019-2025, the Housing Recovery Project built 382 resilient homes in Dominica. It was the first homeowner-driven programme of its kind in the Caribbean. Families got to choose their own contractors, approve payments, and also track progress.

Grants of up to $141,000 for two bedroom homes and $95,000 for one bedroom homes were provided directly to beneficiaries through the National Bank of Dominica. Payments to contractors were made only after verification by project engineers. Over $69 million was distributed across 386 beneficiaries.

Acting Prime Minister applauds progress

Acting Prime Minister Dr Irving McIntyre, spoke on behalf of Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit. He said that the handover of new homes is a reminder that reconstruction is a process which goes beyond the physical re-building of structures; it also represents the restoration of stability and dignity. He also noted that housing is a basic human right and a key element of national development.

He thanked the World Bank, contractors, engineers, public servants, community leaders and the Housing Ministry for their combined efforts for the project. McIntyre also encouraged the new home owners to see their homes as foundations for new opportunities.

World Bank support and continued development

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Blue and Green Economy and Member of Parliament of Petite Savana, Julian Defoe, said that although the Housing Recovery Project got funds from the World Bank, it was the Government of Dominica who implemented it. He noted the effort of public officers, which included former Permanent Secretary Dr Kyra Paul, who played a role in ensuring the completion of the homes before the project’s deadline.

Defoe said that Bellevue Chopin has been a large part of Dominica’s housing renaissance. Over 350 units have been completed in past years. Also, this community has become an example of how resilient housing can transform lives.

Families express gratitude

Attessa Sulliversali said she lost her home in Hurricane Maria. She said she was grateful to all who were involved – the contractors, engineers and project staff. Sulliversali also said that she is grateful to be a part of this new chapter and acknowledged her challenges through the process, promising to take great care of her new home.

Another recipient, Miss Ansalam, started by thanking God. She talked of the great difficulty in rebuilding from scratch after she lost everything and said that she is grateful for the government’s support. She further noted that she views the country’s leadership under Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit has been consistently improving as they put a roof over people’s heads.

More homes coming this week

In addition to the 22 homes handed over to Bellevue Chopin, Stadium Forecourt residents will also receive another 69 homes on Thursday, November 20, 2025. Ongoing projects in Pichelin, Bellevue and Grand Bay consist of new apartment buildings, regularization of title, commercial shops for small business owners and the resettlement programme at Dubique.