Dominica: Dainisha Eusebe crowned Miss Dominica 2026 at Carnival City

Dominica: The Miss Dominica Pageant 2026 took place on Thursday, February 12, at Windsor Park Sports Stadium, Carnival CIty. Five talented contestants displayed their beauty, talent, confidence, and platforms across five different rounds. This event was a major highlight of the Carnival season, which highlights and celebrates the country’s vibrant culture.

Dainisha Eusebe emerged as the winner of the pageant, followed by Sheraine Mills as the first runner-up and Sanchia Tyson as the second runner-up. Winners of each round were also announced - Best Response to Question (Dainisha Eusebe); Best Costume (Dainisha Eusebe); Best in Costume (Sheraine Mills); Best Swimwear (Daina Graneau); Best in Swimwear (Dainisha Eusebe); Best Talent (Sheraine Mills); and Best Evening Wear (Daina Graneau).

The pageant was held under the theme “Bouyon Bloom,” celebrating and honoring the rising Bouyon music and the talented artists promoting the genre. There were five rounds - Interview, National Spectacular Costume, Talent, Swimwear, and Evening Wear.

5 Contestants of Miss Dominica Pageant 2026

22-year old Darna Eugene, who represented Mahaut. Her platform was “Embracing confidence through sustainable style”

24-year old Dainisha Eusebe from Grandbay, who spoke about “Animal Welfare: Advocating for humane treatment of animals”

23-year old Daina Graneau of the Atkinson/Kalinago Territory, shared her platform “From silence to strength: Empowering lives, inspiring hope”

24-years old Sheraine Mills, who represented Jimmit and St Joseph. Her platform was “Breaking the stigma, empowering women to confidently confront PCOS”

19-year old Sanchia Tyson representing Crayfish River in the Kalinago Territory. She spoke on “Roots and Radiance-Empowering both Kalinago and Dominican women through cultural identity”

Details of each round

Dainisha Eusebe showcased her creativity in round two by wearing a colorful costume, with ruffled layers, a large sparkling heart-shaped headdress, with an overall festive design. Eusebe delivered an amazing performance in round three as she sang and played guitar with great skill and passion. She looked stunning in the fourth round as she wore a green leaf-like design swimwear and wore a black, feathery gown in round 5.

Darna Eugene displayed her culture, creativity, and national pride in round two of the pageant, followed by expression and confidence in performance during round three. Eugene wore a holographic swimwear in round 4, showcasing her strength, confidence, and commanding power. She wore a stunning pink dress in round 5, displaying elegance and undeniable presence.

Sheraine Mills wore a stunning sun-themed design in round two with beautiful colors and intricate details. In round three, she gave a stunning singing performance while wearing a white outfit and smearing red paint across it, making it look like blood. Mills looked stunning in her green swimwear in the fourth round and a beautiful baby blue gown in round 5.

Daina Graneau rocked a white dress with colorful feathers all around her in round two and wore a black outfit while performing a captivating and creative performance in round three. She also wore a green, bead-studded swimwear in round four and a red gown with a high slit in round five.

Sanchia Tyson wore a red one-piece with red feathers all around and a red/golden headpiece in round 2. She styled her traditional costume in round 3 and delivered a passionate and commendable performance. In round 4, Tyson wore a pink holographic swimwear and a red creative gown in round 5.