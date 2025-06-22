St Lucia: Daren Sammy Foundation Opens 2025/26 Scholarship Applications for Student-Athletes

The DSF scholarship was founded by Daren Sammy OBE, current Head Coach of the West Indies Men’s Cricket Team, to support youth through education and sports.

St Lucia: The Daren Sammy Foundation (DSF) announced the official opening of applications for its much anticipated annual scholarship program for the 2025/26 academic year. This marks the third consecutive year that DSF will be joined by the Republic Bank EC, as they team up in its “Power to Make a Difference (PMD)” program which is aimed at improving and recognizing young St Lucians who do well in academics and sports.

The DSF scholarship was founded by Daren Sammy OBE, the current Head Coach of the West Indies Men’s Cricket Team. Through the medium of education and sports to the underprivileged youth in St Lucia, the DSF Foundation is working to put in place a base for a new class of successful and community oriented leaders.

The DSF Scholarship program is aimed at the empowerment of youth through education and sports, providing financial support to excellent students from low-income backgrounds. Selected recipients will be awarded scholarships for their academic and athletic growth, giving them what they need to succeed in both fields.

Eligibility criteria for DSF scholarship

1) Passing grade of 75% and above

2) Citizenship of Saint Lucia

3) Age between 10 and 17

4) Enrolment in a primary or secondary school

5) Participation in a school sports team, community, or local league as an aspiring athlete

6) Students from low-income families

It is to be noted that the applications are available at all primary and secondary schools around St Lucia and at Republic Bank branches in Castries and Vieux Fort. The last day for the submission of these forms is on July 31, 2025. These applications must be returned with the last three report cards of the candidate. Moreover, families who cannot visit the physical portals, can send their submissions online at darensammyfoundation@gmail.com.

According to the authorities at the foundation, the application process will be very competitive to ensure that only the most dedicated and deserving candidates are provided with the scholarship. This initiative reflects the Foundation’s mission of fostering positive societal change through youth development.