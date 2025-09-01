Corozal Carnival 2025 promises unmatched festivities and fun
The Carnival is a vibrant celebration deeply rooted in Corozal's culture, and it stands as one of the most eagerly awaited annual events in the region.
Belize: Corozal Carnival 2025 is all set to return with excitement and colorful celebration. The event’s organizers have promised this year’s carnival to be the biggest and most entertaining one ever held in Corozal.
The Carnival is a large part of Corozal’s culture and is one of the most looked forward to annual events. It brings together families, friends, and tourists for a weekend filled with music, dance, food, and very colorful costumes. In addition, the event is best known for its very high expectations of a festive atmosphere and sets the stage for the community's talents and creativity to be put on display.
For 2025, the organizers are inviting all groups, floats and organizations to join in the grand celebration. Those interested to participate can register themselves at the Corozal Town Council Office. Registrations is being handled by Miss Nathalie Myvette, who is available to assist groups through the process.
The carnival will feature colorful parades through the sites of Corozal with decorated floats with bright themes and participants dressed in creative costumes. Spectators can expect to see dynamic dance performances, traditional music, and modern Caribbean rhythms filling the air.
Local businesses are also preparing to benefit from this event. An increase in customers at restaurants, food stalls and shops can be seen during the carnival as people from nearby towns and tourists from across the region come to join the celebrations. Also, hotel and guest house staff are already busy with inquiries who want to be a part of the festivities.
Corozal Carnival 2025 - Schedule
- Friday, September 5 - Carnival King and Queen (Chactemal Plaza)
- Sunday, September 7 - Mas Camp
- Friday, September 12 - Wet Fete / Jouvert (Chactemal Plaza)
- Saturday, September 13 - Carnival
- Saturday, September 13 - Carnival Aftershock (Chactemal Plaza)
