Construction Begins on Symbol of Love Monument and Museum Project in St Kitts and Nevis

The Symbol of Love Monument and Museum Project is set to become one of the Caribbean's most iconic attractions, significantly boosting St. Kitts and Nevis' tourism sector and solidifying its reputation as a romantic and vibrant destination.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The official groundbreaking ceremony for the “Symbol of Love Monument and Museum Project” took place in St. Kitts and Nevis on Monday. The project is expected to be revolutionary for the Federation as it will boost the tourism sector and generate new opportunities.

ABL Holdings led the ceremony in the presence of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, Director Harvey Sangha, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Denzil Douglas, Minister of Agriculture Samal Duggins, and other officials. The Symbol of Monument and Museum will feature a white marble structure, a fountain lake, eateries, and panoramic clifftop views, aiming to showcase a true celebration of culture, heritage, unity, and love.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew referred to the project as the beginning of a new chapter for the treasured site of Fort Thomas. He said that the ABL will transform this property into the Symbol of Love Monument and Museum right here at the Fort Thomas grounds.

“It is anchored by a Caribbean Museum of History and an international museum complemented by a wide range of attractions that together will establish Fort Thomas as a world class Mass culture and tourism epicenter.”

The US$30M project will include luxury dining spaces offering both Caribbean and European cuisines. It will provide breathtaking sunset views for visitors, redefining the tourism experience in St. Kitts and Nevis. The 3D visuals showcased that the museum will be surrounded by a fountain lake and landscaped gardens, offering a luxurious and serene space for tourists.

PM Drew noted, “As outlined before, the project will feature a botanical garden with water features that create a serene and welcoming environment.”

In addition to that, it will also feature restaurants, bars and coffee shops offering comfort and enjoyment with breathtaking views of the Caribbean Sea and Caribbean History Museum to tell the regional story.

PM Drew highlighted that this US $30 million project is an opportunity to bring new construction, employment and entrepreneurship entrepreneurship opportunities to St Kitts and Nevis.

He further explained that the students will be able to walk these grounds and learn about St Kitts and Nevis in more in depth ways.

“While our visitors will gain a deeper appreciation of who we are as a people,” PM Drew added.

Importantly, this proposal was carefully reviewed by all relevant stakeholders, including the Ministry of Tourism, and it aligns with our national tourism brand of Venture Deeper, an invitation for every visitor to explore the culture, heritage and spirit of St Kitts and Nevis.

The agreement itself is structured to protect the public interest. It also signifies investments and help them to become a more sustainable destination, as the protection of the coastline would also be part of this project.

Harvey Sangha, Director of ABL Holdings, stated that the Symbol of Love Monument and Museum will feature two dedicated museums: one showcasing the rich heritage and history of St. Kitts, and another highlighting the broader Commonwealth experience. The site will also include restaurants, souvenir shops, and public spaces, creating a vibrant and engaging destination for both visitors and residents.

He said that it will be more than just a landmark, it will be an experience of love, elegance, and connection.

“We’re building something that will draw people from across the world to celebrate life’s most special moments here,” he said.

The project is aimed at creating new job opportunities for locals and promoting St. Kitts and Nevis as a premier tourism destination. Once completed, the development is expected to elevate the Federation’s position on the global stage, strengthening its status as a top destination for honeymoons and romantic getaways while offering a new tourism experience for visitors from around the world.

