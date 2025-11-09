Christopher Martin, Masicka, and Nigy Boy to headline “I Love Jamaica” fundraising Concert for Hurricane Melissa Relief

Minister Grange emphasized that the government, artists, and industry stakeholders in Jamaica and abroad will ensure the event's success.

9th of November 2025

Jamaica: Popular artists Christopher Martin, Masicka and Nigy Boy will be headlining a new concert series to raise funds for recovery from Hurricane Melissa. Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange announced the fundraising event, under the name “I Love Jamaica.” It seeks to raise $1 million for national relief and recovery efforts.

Minister Grange pointed out that the Government, together with artists and other industry stakeholders in Jamaica and abroad, will make all efforts for a successful event. The first show will be a virtual telethon concert on Sunday, November 16, from 3:30 pm to 10:30 pm. It will be broadcasted live from the CPTC studios. Minister Grange announced this news during a special press conference on Monday.

In Kingston, we initially announced a concert to be staged in the [National] Stadium car park and Mas Camp, but we’re now doing a virtual concert on Telethon, on Sunday, November 16, 3:30 pm to 10:30 pm and this will be broadcast out of the CPTC studios,” she said.

Grange said that many artists have shown great interest in joining the effort. Some foreign performers will also take part in live shows or share messages to encourage people to donate and support the people of Jamaica.

Meanwhile, the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and former cricketer, Chris Gayle have also pledged to support this initiative. Gayle will serve as the face of the CPL’s overseas campaign for the relief effort. Grange also said that former Prime Ministers PJ Patterson and Bruce Golding, along with leaders from various sectors will play a key role in the recovery initiative.

This initiative encourages people all across the region to help rebuild communities that were affected by the hurricane. Every contribution will help restore homes, schools, and livelihoods across Jamaica.

Ana Allen

