Jamaica battles aftermath of Hurricane Melissa as death toll rises

Jamaica: Prime Minister Andrew Holness confirmed that the death toll has risen to 28 people on Saturday, November 2, 2025, as a result of Hurricane Melissa which hit Jamaica hard this past week. In a statement from the Government of Jamaica, the Prime Minister expressed sadness and sent his deepest condolences to those families, friends and communities who have been impacted by the storm.

The Government of Jamaica continues to make every effort to assist the people negatively impacted by the recent violent hurricane and promised that recovery efforts are ongoing across the island. PM Holness also stated that various national agencies are working together in coordination for rescue and verification to ensure that all information for losses is correctly stated.

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, is also working with the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Jamaica Defence Force and Ministry of Health and Wellness to coordinate response efforts. The teams are currently conducting multiple search and rescue missions and verifying reports from communities impacted and affected.

Hurricane Melissa struck Jamaica as a Category 5 storm on Tuesday. Another 30 people died in Haiti, which was not directly affected by the storm but received significant flooding. Many communities that have been affected in the west are isolated from the rest of the country as a result of washed out roads and uprooted trees. Furthermore, since many Jamaicans lack power and phone service, the authorities are unable to confirm the casualties in those areas.

In the southwest of the island in St Elizabeth Parish, Fire Chief Kimar Brooks said that the authorities have only covered 15 of the parish’s three dozen communities. Towns have cut off some towns, said Superintendent Coleridge Minto on Saturday. In addition, at least seven deaths have been officially reported in the parish.

The government also shared that there are some reports of fatal incidents are still in the process of verification. Prime Minister Holness urged the citizens to stay calm and to work with emergency authorities as the verification and recovery processes continue.