Caribbean Airlines adds special non-stop summer flights from Toronto to Antigua and Barbuda

Caribbean Airlines shared that more Canadians are choosing Antigua and Barbuda as their top summer destination.

30th of May 2025

Antigua and Barbuda: Caribbean Airlines has introduced two special non stop flights between Toronto and Antigua and Barbuda over the summer. This decision was taken in partnership with the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority to fulfill the demand of Canadian travelers to visit the island nation for Antigua Carnival and Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 cricket matches 2025.

The Director of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Tameka Wharton said, “More Canadians than ever are selecting Antigua and Barbuda as their go-to summer destination, and this expanded service by Caribbean Airlines reflects that momentum.”

The Director of Tourism further added that they have experienced strong interest from the Canadian market and these new flight services will provide them more convenient travel options for tourists who wish to experience the highlighted summer activities in Antigua and Barbuda.

Schedule of the Flight Operations

  • Departure from Toronto: July 31 | Return: August 6 
  • Departure from Toronto: August 16 | Return: August 23

Notably, both these flights will offer cricket fans convenient and timely access to the games, in addition to the weekly service that is already available through WestJet and Air Canada on Sundays.

Antigua Carnival and Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Antigua Carnival 2025, known as the "Caribbean's Greatest Summer Festival," will be held from July 25 to August 5, 2025. This festival will see visitors from all over the world to enjoy the two weeks of music, culture, and celebration. The key highlights of the Antigua Carnival are  Soca Monarch, Panorama, J’ouvert, and Parade of the Bands.

Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 Cricket Matches are scheduled to start from August 14 and will run through till September 21. The matches will be played at the legendary Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, which is another top attraction for local and international fans. Six regional teams will compete against each other - Antigua & Barbuda Falcons, Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Saint Lucia Kings, and Trinbago Knight Riders.

